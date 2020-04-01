Kuala Lumpur is testing drones to sanitize high-rise buildings

Kuala Lumpur is testing drones to spray disinfectant on buildings around the city in response to coronavirus. The drones are being considered as an option thanks to the relative ease of sending a drone up instead of a manned crew that is more expensive and a higher safety risk.

Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur (DBKL) is working with a private drone company to test and evaluate the usefulness of having drones disinfect buildings around Kuala Lumpur. So far a 1.2-meter wide drone has been spotted during one of the test runs taking place.

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa had the following to say on the use of drones and the testing that is required before the city can scale up on drone use for disinfectant spraying.

“Drones are one of the options to disinfect high-rise buildings but DBKL has to study their feasibility. Some places in the city are not suitable, especially if there are electric wires and lamp posts in the vicinity or if the weather is too windy. If it can reach the corridors of a high-rise building, it would save a lot of manpower. DBKL also needs to study if the disinfectant can reach the targeted areas. Our drones are used for agricultural spraying but the nozzle can be customized to fit specific purposes. With a 20-minute flight time and eight spraying nozzles, it can carry 16 liters of disinfectant.”

Be sure to check out our coronavirus guide outlining all the different ways drones are currently being used in the fight against the pandemic. Would you want drones flying around spraying disinfectant? Let us know in the comments below.

Photo: DBKL

