DJI FPV firmware update supports external displays

DJI has issued firmware updates for the components of its first-person-view (FPV) system that allows users to attach an external display to the controller. It also teases a future update that will provide a higher-quality 50Mb/second video signal.

This week the company released new firmware for the components of its FPV system: the air unit, goggles, and smart controller. The biggest upgrade enabled is the ability to attach an external monitor to the smart controller to display high definition live view from the air unit’s camera. It’s a slightly involved process, however. After updating firmware on all three components, you then attach the googles to the smart controller using a USB-C cable. From there, you can attach a monitor to the smart controller via an HDMI cable.

New display information

The updates also add new feature to the display, whichever screen you view it on. This includes adding home point direction, home point distance, altitude, and GPS speed. Meanwhile in the Google display, DJI has added an on-screen display for the battery level. The Google view also gains an on-screen flashing prompt when the signal of the air unit or the remote controller is weak.

Finally, the updates fix a few bugs. These include the screen appearing blurred or frozen when unlocking the air unit. And they fix the issue of delayed operation when using the remote controller on a simulator.

Perhaps the most exciting enhancement comes in a future update that DJI announced. It will enable a 50Mbps high bitrate mode to provide better image quality on all displays. DJI has not announced when this enhancement will be available.

The specific new updates are as follows:

Air Unit Firmware: v01.00.05.00

Goggles Firmware: v01.00.05.00

Remote Controller Firmware: v01.00.05.00

DJI Assistant 2 (DJI FPV Series): v2.0.2

This is a big month for DJI announcements, with a new Mavic Air 2 expected to launch on April 27.

