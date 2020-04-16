DJI Mavic Air 2 manual leaks, 43mph, 48MP cam, more

The new DJI Mavic Air 2 drone has just leaked into ANATEL’s homologation system — Brazil’s FCC-equivalent. ANATEL has shared some photos and even a Portuguese quick start manual for DJI’s new drone, which includes exclusive new spec details on speed, camera, and more.

The photos show exactly what the new Mavic Air 2 will look like. We’ve seen shots already, but these are splayed out with better lighting and dimensions. But what’s more interesting are the specifications that were revealed by the leaked documentation.

DJI Mavic Air 2 leak

The new DJI Mavic Pro 2 can reach a speed of up to 68.4 km/h [43mph] with a maximum flight time of 34 minutes, according to the documents. The Lipo battery is 3500Ah at 11.5V yielding over 40WH of capacity. The 48 megapixel camera can capture 4K videos and it has obstacle sensor and intelligent flight modes. Also, the controller looks to work over 8km, which would be a huge range increase.

The DJI(tm) MAVICTM Air 2 features a new folding design and a fully stabilized triaxial camera that captures 4K videos and 48 megapixel photos. DJI’s unique technologies such as obstacle sensor and intelligent flight modes like ActiveTrack 3.0, Point of Interest (PoS) 3.0, QuickShot and advanced flight assistance systems 2.0 makes it easy to capture complex shots effortlessly. Mavic Air 2 achieves a maximum flying speed of 68.4 km/h and a maximum flying time* of 34 minutes.

Check out the leaked images by ANATEL below:

Here are some choice screenshots from the quick start manual, which are reproduced in English below:

The DJI Mavic Air 2 had already leaked last month, first with images of the drone and what looks to be its new controller, and then with confirmation from the FCC. Both a “Mavic Air 2” and new controller have appeared on FCC’s database.

Earlier this week DJI released a video on Twitter entitled “Up Your Game,” inviting the public to see their next announcement on April 27. The event is likely going to be the launch of the DJI Mavic Air 2, which can be seen disguised in the teaser video below. Obviously we’ve seen a lot more.

Full DJI Mavic Air 2 quick start manual (Google Translated to English):

Mavic Air 2 Quick Start Guide Model: MA2UE3W (drone) Model: RC231 (remote control) Aircraft The DJITM MAVICTM Air 2 has a new foldable design and a camera with a fully stabilized triaxial stabilizer, which captures 4K videos and 48 megapixel photos. Exclusive DJI technologies, such as obstacle sensors and intelligent flight modes such as ActiveTrack 3.0, point of interest (PdI) 3.0, QuickShot and advanced pilot assistance 2.0 systems, make it easy to capture complex shots effortlessly. The Mavic Air 2 reaches a maximum flight speed of 68.4 km/h and a maximum flight time * of 34 minutes. Front visual system Propellers Engines Landing gears (integrated antennas) Stabilizer and camera Lower visual system Auxiliary bottom light Infrared detection system USB-C input Battery Buckles Front LEDs Aircraft status indicators Rear visual system Smart Flight Battery Power button Battery level LEDs microSD card slot

Remote control Integrated with the remote control, DJI’s OCUSYNCTM 2.0 long-range transmission technology offers a maximum transmission range of 8km and sends the videos captured by the aircraft to DJI Fly on your mobile device up to 1080p. Power button Flight mode switch Flight pause/RTH button Battery level LEDs Control pins Customizable button Switch between photo and video Remote control cable Mobile device support USB-C input Pin storage compartment Stabilizer button Photos/recording button How to download the DJI Fly app Search for “DJI Fly” on the App Store or Google Play or scan the QR code to download the app on your mobile device.

Charging the batteries Use the supplied charger to fully charge the smart flight battery before using it for the first time. Charge the remote control via the USB-C port using the supplied charger. Preparing the remote control Couple the control pins. Remove the holder from the mobile device and disconnect the end of the RC cable marked mobile phone. Place the mobile device in the mobile device holder and connect the RC cable to the mobile device. How to prepare for takeoff Press the remote control’s power button once to check the current battery level. Try once, then press again and hold to turn the remote control on / off. Press the smart flight battery on / off button once to check the current battery level. Press once, then press again and hold to turn the aircraft on / off. Open the DJI Fly. * When connecting an Android mobile device to the remote control for the first time, select the default connection settings when prompted. ** Use your DJI account to activate the aircraft. Activation requires internet connection.

Flight Specifications Aircraft (Model: MA2UE3W)

Operating temperature Operating frequency Remote control (Model: RC231) Operating temperature Intelligent flight battery Capacity Voltage Battery type Energy Charging temperature range 0° to 40° C 2.4 to 2.4835 GHz; 5.725 to 5.850 GHz * 0° C to 40° C 3500mAh 11.55 V LiPo 3S 40.42 Wh 5° C to 40° C *5.8 GHz is not supported in some regions. Observe local laws and regulations. Regulatory Information Brazil This equipment is not entitled to protection against harmful interference and must not cause interference in duly authorized systems. For more information, see the ANATEL website: www.anatel.gov.br.www.anatel.gov.br.

Stay tuned to DroneDJ as we’ll share the latest news coming out of the event. What do you think of these new details about DJI Mavic Air 2? Are you planning to buy one? Let us know in the comments below.

Via Brazilian website DroneFriendly and Youtube channel Dronemodelismo:

