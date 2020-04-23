Drone Delivery Canada awarded second US patent

Drone Delivery Canada (DDC) has been awarded its second US patent for its proprietary drone delivery technology. The United States Patent Office granted DDC’s latest Patent 10,625,879, which concerns the company’s take-off and landing technology.

Drone Delivery Canada (DDC) has successfully been granted its latest patent on April 21 by the United States Patent Office. The patent protects the company’s proprietary landing and take-off systems as well as its “Railway in the Sky” concept that aims to simplify delivery paths within densely populated areas.

Paul Di Benedetto, chief technology officer of Drone Delivery Canada, shared the following statement on what the patent means for DDC:

This is our second issued United States Patent Office grant and provides protection for various aspects of our controlled access zones, DRONESPOT. DRONESPOTS may provide a secure enclosure and other elements to control access, both to secured goods in transit by UAV and to control the interaction between individuals and UAVs.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada’s first US patent, which was granted in July 2019, focuses on the company’s “Flyte” management software and its drone delivery technology and processes.

DDC currently offers depot-to-depot deliveries for companies that are looking to transport goods from one warehouse to another or to other company’s locations without the need for ground deliveries. DDC also provides companies with the depot-to-consumer drone delivery, providing deliveries for food, retail goods, service parts, and emergency roadside assistance.

In November 2017, DDC partnered with Moose Cree First Nation to bring drone deliveries to the rural community, allowing those living there to have their goods, such as mail, food, and medical supplies, delivered by drone. Moose Cree is located 20 km south of James Bay, Ontario, on an island in the middle of the Moose River, making drones a great delivery method.

Photo: Drone Delivery Canada

