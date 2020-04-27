DJI Mavic Air 2 News Hub: Here’s everything you need to know

- Apr. 27th 2020 9:20 pm ET

0

Tonight’s the night! DJI just announced its latest drone, the Mavic Air 2. We’ve already covered it extensively, so if you’ve been following DroneDJ you already know most of what there is to know. Nevertheless, DJI’s event of sorts (if there is one) kicks off in just a few minutes so read below to learn how to watch the event.

DJI posted its first big teaser for the new drone on April 14th.

The event/announcement is kicking off today, April 27th, at 9:30PM ET, but as of yet DJI hasn’t provided a livestream link. There is a countdown on its official site, though, so we’re waiting to see what happens there.

We’ll embed the stream here as soon as it’s available, if it’s available. [Update: DJI decided to push out some fancy videos instead of a livestream, check them out below.]

DJI Mavic Air 2 launched on April 27 and devices will ship in early May. Pricing starts at $799.

