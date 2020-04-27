DJI Mavic Air 2 News Hub: Here’s everything you need to know

Tonight’s the night! DJI just announced its latest drone, the Mavic Air 2. We’ve already covered it extensively, so if you’ve been following DroneDJ you already know most of what there is to know. Nevertheless, DJI’s event of sorts (if there is one) kicks off in just a few minutes so read below to learn how to watch the event.

(Buy at DJI or Adorama/$988 Fly More)

Catch up

We’ve been following the DJI Mavic Air 2 pretty extensively. Here’s some recent coverage:

DJI posted its first big teaser for the new drone on April 14th.

Announcements + coverage

Here’s a roundup of all our official DJI Mavic Air 2 coverage so far:

How to stream the event

The event/announcement is kicking off today, April 27th, at 9:30PM ET, but as of yet DJI hasn’t provided a livestream link. There is a countdown on its official site, though, so we’re waiting to see what happens there.

We’ll embed the stream here as soon as it’s available, if it’s available. [Update: DJI decided to push out some fancy videos instead of a livestream, check them out below.]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos