5 must-watch DJI Mavic Air 2 reviews

The DJI Mavic Air 2 has been officially out for just over a week now with the drones making their way into reviewers’ hands. We wanted to share a few of our favorite reviews to help you make a better buying decision.

The DJI Mavic Air 2 is the latest model in the Mavic line from DJI. It has managed to wow almost everyone with its impressive specs, including 4k 60fps video, 48MP stills, and 10km (6.2-mile) transmission range thanks to OcuSync 2.0. The specs are one thing. But does it perform when pushed to the limit? Let’s find out.

Tom’s Tech Time

Tom’s Tech Time has reviewed the DJI Mavic Air 2 in his normal fashion: a high-quality, in-depth review. He shows you what you get in the box, performs a quick noise test, and of course tests videos and photos in various modes. Tom also takes a look at the ActiveTrack 3.0 capabilities and examines the new controller.

Jesse

Jesse takes a less techy approach in his review video and gets straight out to test the Mavic Air 2. He flies it above the Venice Beach skate park and tests out ActiveTrack 3.0, along with a few of the smart flight modes, including asteroid and orbit.

The Verge

The Verge handed the drone over to its video director for an in-depth look. This review heavily focuses on the camera’s capabilities, showing us the sensor size, a comparison between its 12MP and 48MP photo modes, scene recognition, and image noise. It also explores the video modes, including HDR video.

FlytPath

Aldryn from FlytPath looks at almost every single feature found within the new DJI Mavic Air 2, as well as how the drone compares to the rest of the Mavic line. He goes into OcuSync 2.0, the new controller, video and camera modes with test footage, ActiveTrack 3.0, and the smart flight modes.

DroneDJ

We released our review on the launch date of the drone in a full-length 37-minute video going in-depth on the Mavic Air 2. In the video, Seth discusses some of its new features, compares the Mavic Air 2 to other DJI drones, and shows off a few test videos.

Have you seen a Mavic Air 2 review you think is great? Share it in the comments below.

Photo: Digital Camera World

