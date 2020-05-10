Amazon mangles Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo release date

Would-be DJI Mavic Air 2 buyers are getting confused by mangled listings on Amazon for the Fly More Combo package. While the standalone drone is listed as releasing on May 11th, Amazon shows the Fly More Combo as not releasing until May 19th. This is certainly not the case, as DJI has announced both packages as releasing on the 11th. Nor do other stores show the discrepancy. In fact, some buyers of the Fly More Combo have been posting to Reddit that they have already received their combo packages–as early as May 9. At least some of those early deliveries have been from Best Buy, which seems to have gotten a jump on shipping.

To further the confusion, Amazon is now listing a Fly More Combo that does release on May 11th, but at a price of $1,049, whereas the correct price should be $988. When we tried placing the more expensive version of the Combo in our cart, Amazon specified a delivery data of May 13, the same date it lists for the standalone product. But buyers should not pay the extra $61 for this option, as the price specified by DJI and other resellers is $988. Hopefully Amazon will resolve the error soon so that loyal customers can get the Fly More Combo at the right time and at the right price.

About the Mavic Air 2

Dubbed by DJI as its most intelligent consumer drone, the new Mavic Air 2 boasts some capabilities that even beat the Mavic 2 Pro and Zoom models, which cost twice as much. These capabilities include the latest version of DJI’s autonomous subject tracking tech, ActiveTrack 3.0. The Mavic Air 2 also has a longer flight time (34 minutes) and longer range (10 kilometers/6.2 miles) than the Mavic 2 models. And the Mavic Air 2 is capable of shooting 4K video at up to 60 fps. The US version of the drone also includes DJI AirSense technology, which uses an ADS-B receiver to register the presence of nearby maned aircraft, making it DJI’s first consumer drone to offer this capability.

