Is the Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo worth the price?

Now that the DJI Mavic Air 2 is out and positive reviews are rolling in, you may have decided that this will be your next drone. But now you have another decision. Should get the standalone drone or the Fly More Combo with its bundle of extra goodies? Let’s break it down and decide if the combo is worth the extra money.

For some time now, DJI has been releasing its products along with a fly more combo, which includes extra batteries, propellers, a multi-battery charger, and a few other bits and pieces. Purely looking at dollar value alone, the Mavic Air 2’s Fly More Combo is worthwhile. The two extra batteries alone are worth $230.

The DJI Mavic Air 2 will set you back $799, while the Fly More Combo goes for $988, a difference of just $189. The Fly More Combo comes with the following items:

2 Intelligent flight batteries: $230 ($115 each)

ND filter set (ND16/64/256): $65

3 pairs of propellers: $33 ($11 per pair)

Battery charging hub: $59

Shoulder bag: $89

Battery to power bank adapter: $19

This gives the DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo a total value of $495, making it a steal if you plan on using all it comes with.

Will you use it?

No doubt the Fly More Combo is a great value when considering the dollar value by itself. To truly tell if the Fly More Combo is worth it, you need to take a look and see if you are going to use everything in it.

Batteries

Multiple batteries allow you to have a little more fun while flying and test things out without worrying about running out of juice. Having the extra two batteries takes the Mavic Air 2’s total maximum flight time to 102 minutes, plenty of time to get all the shots you need with extra to spare.

ND filters

ND filters are a new and welcome addition to DJI’s fly more combos. They allow you to regulate the amount of light coming into the camera, so shots on very bright days aren’t overexposed. In the Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo, you get ND16, ND64, and ND256 filters. The ND16 is great for a normal amount of sun, while the ND64 ensures you are shooting at the right settings on really bright days. The ND256 will let you get creative, allowing for daytime long exposures without blowing out the shot.

Shoulder bag

The shoulder bag is very handy. It fits the drone, controller, extra propellers, ND filters, and the extra batteries, according to users, into a sleek package. This is much easier than carrying everything in your hands or multiple bags.

Battery charging hub

This is one of the most-used accessories in the fly more combos. Place all batteries in the charging hub, and it will automatically charge the one closest to being full. Then it moves on to the next, without the need for any intervention. The hub has saved me from forgetting to charge a second or third battery multiple times.

Propellers

Propellers are very delicate and an absolutely critical component. It’s always nice to have extra pairs, knowing that if you crash and break some, you can get back into the air within minutes.

Battery to power bank adapter

If your controller or phone needs an extra charge, attach the power bank adapter to one of the batteries in order to charge the devices. This is more of a last resort accessory when power or a battery bank isn’t present but handy to have never the less.

A good deal for most people

In terms of cost, the Fly More Combo is undoubtedly a deal. You’re getting all this gear for about a third of what it would cost to buy separately. To decide if it’s the right deal for you, take a look at everything in the bundle, see what you think you might and might not use, and weigh up the extra cost.

Do you buy the fly more combo with DJI drones? Or do you buy accessories selectively, perhaps from third-party vendors? Let us know in the comments below.

Photo: DJI

