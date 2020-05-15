The difference between DJI Care Refresh and Care Refresh+

DJI offers two protection programs for its drones: DJI Care Refresh and DJI Care Refresh+. But what exactly is the difference between the two? And what do you get by purchasing either of them? Let’s take a closer look at the two options and see if you should take the plunge.

DJI Care Refresh

DJI Care Refresh allows you to get two replacements within one year, which is the length of the program. Coverage is for water damage, collisions, or pilot error, and DJI will cover all the shipping costs. This allows you to skip the damage assessment stage. Instead, DJI will send you a replacement as soon as they receive the damaged product.

DJI Care Refresh is available for the following drones and photography gear:

Mavic Air 2 – $79

Mavic Mini – $39

Mavic 2 – $149

Mavic Air – $69

Mavic Pro – $99

Mavic Pro Platinum – $129

Spark – $59

Phantom 4 Pro – $159

Phantom 4 Advanced – $139

Phantom 3 SE – $59

Inspire 2 – $339

Zenmuse X5S – $205

Zenmuse X7 – $479

Ronin-SC – $49

Ronin-S – $59

Osmo Action – $31

DJI Care Refresh+

DJI Care Refresh+ must be bought after Care Refresh, as it extends Care Refresh by one extra year. For this, you will get one extra replacement along with the other benefits mentioned above.

DJI Care Refresh+ is available for:

Mavic Air 2 – $59

Mavic Mini – $35

Mavic 2 – $135

Mavic Air – $45

Mavic Pro – $79

Mavic Pro Platinum – $99

Spark – $39

Phantom 4 Pro – $129

Phantom 4 Advanced – $99

Phantom 3 SE – $49

Inspire 2 – $279

Zenmuse X5S – $215

Zunmuse X7 – $173

Ronin-SC – $39

Ronin-S – $49

Osmo Action – $31

Legacy DJI care

DJI Care

DJI Care was the first iteration brought out by DJI and now applies only to the older drones that are no longer in production but are still out in the wild. It covers body and gimbal damage, unlimited repairs, and drone replacement, with no shipping cost.

DJI Care was available for:

Phantom 4 – $219

Phantom 3 Professional – $279

Phantom 3 Advanced – $199

Phantom 3 Standard – $129

Phantom 3 4K – $149

Inspire 1 V2.0 – $399

Inspire 1 Pro – $549

Inspire 1 RAW – $819

Osmo Shield

Osmo Shield was brought out to protect DJI’s range of gimbals, stopping at the Osmo Mobile 3. Osmo Shield doubled your accidental hardware damage coverage from one year to two years, covered water damage and other accidental damage, and incurred no shipping costs.

Osmo Shield was available for:

Osmo Pocket – $31

Osmo Mobile 3 – $10

Osmo Mobile 2 – $15

Osmo Mobile 1 – $39

Osmo – $57

Osmo+ – $65

Conclusion

DJI Care Refresh is definitely worth it. Personally, I haven’t had to use it so far, but the peace of mind it provides is worth the price. It’s very reassuring to know that, if something were to go wrong, you won’t have to pay the full price for a new drone. DJI Care Refresh+, on the other hand, isn’t something I would personally purchase as I’m normally not using the product as often in the second year.

Do you purchase DJI’s Care plans? If so, which ones? Let us know in the comments below.

Photo: DJI

