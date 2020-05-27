DJI has an amazing assortment of drones and other photo gear that makes it onto many people’s wish lists. If you have such a list, see if you can hold onto it a little longer. Because the DJI Father’s Day sale, from June 12 to 21, is going to be a doozy. Eighteen DJI products will go on sale, ranging from the prosumer Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 drone to the Ronin SC 3-axis camera stabilizer. One hot product not on the list: the new Mavic Air 2. So if you have your eye on that drone, go for it now. Likewise, there’s no sale on the beginner-friendly Mavic Mini. But at just $399, it’s already a good deal.

Here are some highlights of the best deals. (See the full list of products at the bottom.)

On the high end, the Phantom 4 Pro+ V2.0 price drops from $2,049 to $1,819, a savings of $230. The entire Mavic 2 lineup is on sale as well. The Mavic 2 Pro drops $180 to $1,419, and the Mavic 2 Zoom also drops $180, to $1,169. The one caveat with Mavic 2s is that we expect a Mavic 3 to debut sometime this year. This sale may be a way to help clear out inventory ahead of the new model’s introduction.

DJI is also discounting its Goggles selection. The Racing Edition is down $100 to $449, and the FPV Goggles are down $120 to $409. DJI is offering discounts on other FPV gear as well, such as the Air Unit ($149) that converts your regular drone into an FPV model.

For ground-based photographers, DJI is discounting its Ronin line of camera stabilizers. The Ronin-SC, which takes mirrorless cameras, is down $140 to $299. The Ronin S, meant for DSLRs, is down $200 to $549.

This new sale comes on top of a monthlong sale on several DJI Osmo cameras. Those deals began on May 24 and run through June 23. So the end of spring marks a great beginning for saving a bundle on DJI gear.

