New members announced for AUVSI’s board of directors

The Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) has announced its newest and returning members for its board of directors who provide representation across the domains of unmanned systems, air, ground, and water.

AUVSI announced yesterday that there will be new members joining the board of directors for a three-year term:

Todd Graetz, BNSF Railway

Bobby Hambrick, AutonomouStuff

Former US Representative Frank LoBiondo, LoBo Strategies

Craig Perciavalle, Austal USA

Nevin Carr, Leidos

Bobby Sturgell, Collins Aerospace

Dr Kristen Griffin, Northrop Grumman (one-year term)

The following directors will continue their service as members on the AUVSI board of directors.

Sean Bielat and John Coffey, Cherokee Federal

Ben Gielow, Amazon

Rob Hess, Unmanned Perspective, LLC

Brent Klavon, ANRA Technologies

Houston Mills, UPS

Suzanne Murtha, AECOM

Steven Nordlund, The Boeing Company

Thomas Reynolds, Huntington Ingalls Industries

Susan Roberts, Panasonic Avionics Corporation

James Thomsen, Seaborne Defense

Mark Gordon, Stratom, will continue to serve as the board chair. Other board members who will maintain their positions on the board’s executive committee are Executive Vice-Chair Virginia Young from the University of Alabama, Huntsville, and Treasurer Bill Irby from L3Harris . Dallas Brooks from Raspet Flight Research Laboratory at Mississippi State University, will continue to serve on the executive committee as immediate past chair.

AUVSI CEO and president Brian Wynne had the following to share with the announcement of the board of directors.

We appreciate the support of our board directors for AUVSI’s initiatives that stimulate the development and adoption of unmanned systems technology through advocacy, education, and networking. The directors work across domains to provide their perspective and expertise, based on years of experience and numerous professional accomplishments, to help AUVSI and its members shape the future of the industry. I welcome our new board members and look forward to working with them over the next three years.

Photo: AUVSI

