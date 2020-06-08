The DJI RoboMaster EP‘s core has made its way onto the FCC’s database with an image of its regulatory label and label location being shared in the filing. This could suggest the RoboMaster EP could be released in the US very soon.

The RoboMaster EP was released on March 9th, building on the RoboMaster S1 but it is still yet to be released in the US market. That could be about to change.

Today, we were able to see a new listing added to the FCC database from SZ DJI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD with the filing name ‘RMEPCORE RoboMaster EP Core Label Diagram’. This addition to the FCC database likely suggests we could see the RoboMaster EP hit the US market soon.

The FCC filing included an image of the regulatory label for the DJI RoboMaster EP Core and an image that shows the location on the bottom of the RoboMaster EP where the label goes. The label also tells us that the RoboMaster EP has a 2400mAh 10.8V battery, the same mAh capacity as the RoboMaster S1.

DJI RoboMaster EP

The RoboMaster EP builds on the previously launched RoboMaster S1 with third-party hardware and software integration using an open SDK. The RoboMaster EP has two modules, the standard shooter module which can be interchanged with the new engineering module which features a robotic arm. The robot is also compatible with Arduino, Rasberry Pi, and Micro: bit, greatly expanding the possible projects that it can be used for. Currently, there are around 50 sensors that can be used with the RoboMaster EP as a direct result of the open SDK.

Are you looking to purchase the DJI RoboMaster EP once it makes its way to the US? What do you plan on using it for? Let us know in the comments below.

Photo: FCC

