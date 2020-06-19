AUVSI Defense, Protection, Security conference set for September 8th

The AUVSI Unmanned Systems – Defense, Protection, Security (USDPS) conference will go from September 8th and finish on the 10th with government officials from the defense, security, and public safety agencies sharing their plans for unmanned systems integration.

The government from each of the agencies will provide industry professionals with information on the latest programs and provide updates on the use of unmanned systems and the ways they are being integrated.

Each day a high-level conversation will be had about the use of unmanned systems across all operational domains. Smaller conversations will also take place focusing on a specific domain of unmanned systems.

Starting on September 8th, the conference starts at 9 am with the following schedule:

9 am – 9:30 am – Morning networking & orientation

9:30 am – 9:35 am – Welcome message

9:35 am – 10 am – Opening keynote

10 am – 10:45 am – Panel discussion and live Q&A

10: 45 am – 12 pm – Networking / Program review sprints / Co-located event

12 pm – 12:20 pm – Lunch keynote

12:20 pm – 1 pm – Networking / 1:1 meetings / Co-located event

1 pm – 1:45 pm – Panel discussions

1:45 pm – 3 pm – Networking / Program review sprints / Co-located event

3 pm – 3:45 pm – Panel discussions

3:45 pm – 4:15 pm – Closing keynote

4:15 pm – 4:30pm – Closing message

Event information

The show starts on September 8th and will end on the 10th focusing on maritime, air, and ground unmanned systems. The first day will be focused on maritime unmanned systems, with the second day focused on air, and the last day focused on ground systems.

If you work in the unmanned systems or associated industries you are able to attend with an industry pass which will set you back $279, otherwise, it runs $299 for non-members for three days.

If you are a government employee, you are able to attend the event at a heavily discounted rate. A three-day pass costs $15 for members and non-members.

The last category of people that are able to attend is those in the public safety industry. A three-day pass will set you back $179 if you are a member and $199 if you aren’t.

You can register for the event on the Defense Show website with no deadline to register.

Photo: AUVSI & Boeing

