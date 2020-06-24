New Parrot drone coming soon, complete with a big controversy

Parrot has some big plans for June 30: It will be releasing a new product. But in announcing plans for that release, the company has taken direct aim at one of its competitors — and in a somewhat controversial manner.

Big companies in the drone world — as in any sector — like to make a big splash when they’re going to announce a new product.

There are often advance teasers, graphics that might hint at some of the features of the impending product, perhaps even a video. DJI has long excelled at these sorts of campaigns, which tend to hint strongly at the value proposition of the new device without revealing any secrets. The goal is to create a buzz, to get people talking.

Some of Parrot’s pre-launch publicity has also been successful in getting people talking. But not, perhaps, in precisely the way it hoped. Here’s why: Some of its pre-launch material has a decidedly controversial feel:

Parrot takes aim at China with this promotion

In case there was any doubt, the company also released a second graphic that put the industry leader directly in its cross:

“DO YOU TRUST DJI DRONES?” it asks, before recommending that you save June 30 “to meet the drone you can trust.”

Implicit in both these statements is the message that we shouldn’t trust Chinese drones in general, and DJI drones in particular. Plus, evidently, we can trust Parrot products — or at least the allegedly trustworthy drone it will release June 30.

Why the China-bashing? Well, there’s no doubt that the Trump administration has raised concerns about Chinese products. Specifically, allegations have been made that some products might actually be put to work for the purposes of espionage. Telecommunications giant Huawei has been caught up in this controversy, and so too has DJI.

The allegation is that made-in-China DJI products could be capable of conveying all flight data — including high-resolution imagery — back to DJI, and presumably, Chinese authorities. So if there were flights over sensitive installations, etc., all of that info might end up in unwanted hands. The Trump administration’s concerns have become so great that the US Department of the Interior banned drone flights earlier this year by any Chinese-made UAV or any drone carrying Chinese-made components.

There has been no blockbuster evidence, at least that we’re aware of, proving any of the allegations against DJI. And in fact, DJI’s Michael Oldenburg told the BBC earlier this year that there is no “credible evidence to support a broad country-of-origin restriction on drone technology.”

On the other hand, there hasn’t been, nor is there any way to definitively disprove that China can or could someday take data from DJI drones. DJI has done some publicity with experts to dispel the doubt. We were invited to the roundtable below:

Unfortunately, once a theory like this is out there, it can tend to damage a company’s reputation. In fact, some suggest the real impetus for the US concern over DJI is trade protectionism. DJI is the undisputed market leader, selling the vast majority of consumer and enterprise-quality drones used by industry and first responders. Raising concerns over how secure these products are — and even mandating that certain sensitive federal agencies purchase US-made products — is a potential way for a government concerned with trade to try to even the playing field.

But is it fair game? DJI doesn’t think so, and has increasingly pushed back at these allegations.

As for Parrot? In its latest ad, released on Twitter on June 23, the message is there, but it’s no longer quite as pointed.

Your data. Secured.

°

All of our drones are GDPR compliant. All of your data is accessible to you and safely stored in Europe with your consent.

°

Save the date on 30.06.2020 to discover the drone you can trust.

°#ADroneYouCanTrust #launch #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/UccKQbLl9k — Parrot (@Parrot) June 23, 2020

We look forward to covering Parrot’s event next week, and will have all the details the moment the embargo is lifted.

Photo: Tim Martin

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos