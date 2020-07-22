FlytBase, Firnas Aero to provide drone security in Saudi Arabia

FlytBase and Firnas Aero are joining forces to provide drone security and surveillance solutions for aerial security patrols in Saudi Arabia. The two will allow businesses to easily manage drone fleets for commercial operations with ease.

The two companies are partnering together in hopes of further developing and commercializing drone security solutions for businesses and local authorities.

Flytbase will bring its cloud-based platform, FlytNow to the table which allows users to easily manage drone fleets remotely with the ability to plan missions, geofence areas, live video streaming and flight data along with being able to share with select parties.

Firnas Aero will utilize Flytbase’s platform and complement it with its Drones-as-a-Service (DaaS) services to allow businesses and local authorities to secure their operations from above.

The drone fleets will leverage AI features and edge intelligence to provide the user with advanced capabilities such as intruder detection, precision landing, collision avoidance, and night vision to name a few.

Tariq Nasraldeen, Founder and CEO of Firnas Aero had the following to say on the partnership.

“We remain focused on utilizing the power of aviation technology, especially Unmanned Aviation Vehicles (UAVs), to solve pressing business challenges. Connecting people to each other is the idea at the heart of all aviation, and this partnership with FlytBase empowers our users to access real-time video feeds over the cloud, and even control their drones remotely – with the intent of 24×7 security.”

Nitin Gupta, CEO of FlytBase followed up by saying the following.

“This partnership with Firnas Aero leverages our expertise in drone automation software with their world-class services to support security enterprises in the Middle East. Given the recent events, and the urgent need to minimize human exposure to unfriendly environments, we are witnessing a rapid adoption of drone solutions for aerial security and surveillance. We expect this partnership to help customers automate and scale their operations, save time and costs, improve safety, and ensure security.​”

What do you think about drones being used as a new-age advanced security system? Do you think they will become more common in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Photo: FlytBase

