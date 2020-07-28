CES 2021 goes digital, another event moves online due to COVID-19

President and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) Gary Shapiro has announced that CES 2021 will go digital as a result of COVID-19. CES was originally going to go ahead but the change looks to be the right decision for the public.

CES 2021 will go ahead on the scheduled dates of January 6th to January 9th but with a virtual twist. The new format will allow for more people to ‘attend’ the show and provides brands with a new unique way to show off their new products.

Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA shared the following on the announcement of CES 2021.

“Amid the pandemic and growing global health concerns about the spread of COVID-19, it’s just not possible to safely convene tens of thousands of people in Las Vegas in early January 2021 to meet and do business in person. Technology helps us all work, learn and connect during the pandemic – and that innovation will also help us reimagine CES 2021 and bring together the tech community in a meaningful way. By shifting to an all-digital platform for 2021, we can deliver a unique experience that helps our exhibitors connect with existing and new audiences.”

CES’ new online edition will allow for a highly personalized experience in the form of keynotes, conferences, product showcases, meetings, and time to network with others in the industry.

Keynotes and conferences. Now you’ll have a front-row seat for groundbreaking announcements and insights from the world’s tech leaders completely online.

Now you’ll have a front-row seat for groundbreaking announcements and insights from the world’s tech leaders completely online. Product showcase. With this digital evolution of the CES show floor, you’ll be able to explore products and services, based on your interests and business, through dynamic product showcases or live demos.

With this digital evolution of the CES show floor, you’ll be able to explore products and services, based on your interests and business, through dynamic product showcases or live demos. Meetings and networking. You’ll be able to engage with the brands, thought leaders and business connections you care about with live interactions, meetups or roundtable discussions.

CES shared the news on its Twitter account featuring a video from Gary Shapiro explaining the decision with the added hope of having a more traditional CES in 2022.

Big news👀 CES 2021 is going all-digital! Get ready for a new immersive experience where you’ll have a front row seat to the action https://t.co/IzmHDpIu1Y — CES (@CES) July 28, 2020

COVID-19 & shows

COVID-19 has caused most of this year’s shows to be canceled, moved online, or delayed to ensure the safety of event-goers and exhibitors. AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2020, DJI AirWorks, FAA UAS Symposium, Commercial UAV Expo: Americas, Unmanned Systems Canada – Systèmes Télécommandés Canada, and InterDrone are just a few of the shows that have been moved online or postponed so far.

Along with the drone-related shows, coronavirus has also delayed drone releases and upcoming products with the delay expected to last at least till the end of the year. Zero Zero Robotics announced that it had delayed its V-Coptr Falcon and likely its Hover 2 drone. DJI was unable to put ADS-B units in all Mavic Air 2 units with only North American units coming with it for now.

Photo: CES

