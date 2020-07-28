COVID-19 and drone conferences: InterDrone announces safety measures

Pity conference organizers this year. With COVID-19 a constant risk, some organizers have opted to switch to virtual gatherings this year. Others, like InterDrone, are going ahead with in-person gatherings. But, as you might imagine, strict health protocols are a must. InterDrone, taking place in December, just announced its own series of measures.

As we all know, 2020 has not been “Business as usual.” And perhaps in no endeavor have things become more complicated than in the business of conventions. These gatherings fuel the economic engines of many major cities and organizations, and require an immense amount of advance planning. But they also bring hundreds, thousands, and even tens of thousands of people into close proximity with one another. Many conference organizers have decided to play it safe and offer virtual online events this year rather than physical gatherings. In fact, we did a round-up a little while back of all the upcoming drone conferences.

InterDrone, however, is pushing ahead with a major convention slated for December 15-17 at the Hyatt Regency in Dallas. The gathering was originally slated for late August, but organizers postponed it in the hope that COVID-19 would be under control, or at least less out of control, by the time of the convention.

Health guidelines

Now, InterDrone has issued a Health and Safety update to keep potential attendees informed – and hopefully, reassured. It states, in part:

The health and safety of every member of our community and our team are of the utmost importance to us. As we prepare for the December event, taking place at the Hyatt Regency in Dallas, TX, we want to assure you that we are following all guidelines set forth by the CDC, WHO, as well as state and local officials. As we actively work with Hyatt Regency, here are some of the things we are looking to implement in December: InterDrone communique

InterDrone has pulled together a few key points it wanted to message around the gathering, and the steps being taken to ensure the safety of participants. These include:

Enhanced cleaning

Scrub, scrub, scrub. InterDrone organizers say the Hyatt Regency has beefed up its “already rigorous” protocols. Surfaces are being treated with “hospital-grade disinfectants.” In addition, it says, cleaning is being done more frequently than in the past, and the hotel is adhering to the guidance of panel of medical and industry experts.

Self-distancing

Of course, it’s when people get up close and personal that COVID-19 is at greatest risk of spreading. Signage will be in place to ensure everyone keeps their distance. There will also be measures put in place to reduce crowding, including a single point of entry to the hotel. Furniture in public areas has been spaced out to meet CDC social distancing guidelines. And of course, was there any doubt, all attendees will be required to wear masks.

Watch for lots of these at InterDrone 2020

Hand sanitizer – something in short supply at the outset of the pandemic – will be available during the conference at an increased number of stations, and meeting rooms will also be frequently sanitized and set up to ensure social distancing guidelines are met.

Networking

Additional sanitation stations: Hyatt Regency is installing more hand sanitizing stations across all of its properties.

Conference Setup: There will be modified meeting room set-ups based on social distancing guidelines, doors will be propped open in breakouts for minimal contact, and meeting rooms will be cleaned/disinfected after each meeting ends in high touch point areas

Plans change

InterDrone acknowledges that things could change between now and December. Organizers are reassuring people that if you register and the conference is rescheduled again, “you’ll be able to defer your registration to 2021 or receive a full refund.“

You’ll find the latest details on InterDrone’s website.

