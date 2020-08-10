DJI Mavic Air 2 update improves safety and camera settings

Along with a DJI Fly update, the DJI Mavic Air 2 has seen its own update improving the Advanced Pilot Assistance System (APAS) safety settings and the camera settings. The new update allows for easier control over safety settings and introduces new zoom modes.

The new version for the Mavic Air 2 firmware is 01.00.0340 and requires the DJI Fly app to be updated to version 1.1.6 to access all the new settings. The update is available right now in the DJI Fly app. You can learn more about the DJI Fly update here.

APAS safety settings

Obstacle avoidance

Under the safety tab on the settings page of the DJI Fly app, DJI has added a new section called Flight Assistance. The new section allows you to control the way the drone acts when flying toward an object. You can choose bypass which allows the drone to fly around the obstacle, brake where the drone stops in front of it, or off which means the drone will fly right into the obstacle.

Disable sideways flight

This option allows you to disable the Mavic Air 2 from flying left or right if it detects an object with the front or rear obstacle avoidance cameras. A nice option if you are flying in a tight space.

The new safety settings

Camera settings

Along with the improved safety controls you are now able to digitally zoom while shooting in 4K NARROW, 2.7K, and 1080p. Shooting in 4K NARROW will allow you to zoom in digitally 1x and 2x at 30 fps. Shooting in 2.7K will also allow you to zoom in up to 2x at 60 fps. If you are shooting in 1080p you can zoom in up to 4x at 60 fps.

The new zoom control next to the record button

The new zoom options in the video settings

It’s great to see DJI’s continued efforts to update the DJI Fly app and Mavic Air 2 to bring new and more advanced features. Are you flying with the new update? What else should DJI add to the DJI Fly app? We’d love to know your thoughts in the comments below.

Photo: Digital Camera World

