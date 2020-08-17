New Tello Talent drone could arrive soon, according to update

In a recent update to the Tello app for iOS, the update notes suggest a new drone, the Ryze Tello Talent will be coming soon as the app has added support for it. Let’s take a look and see if we can figure out what is going on with the Tello Talent.

What do we know?

Honestly, we don’t know a lot. All we know at this stage is that there is a new drone that is being supported in the Tello app that goes by the name Tello Talent. What type of drone it is or if it will also be an educational drone is unknown at this stage. For all we know, it might not even have anything to do with DJI.

What haven’t we seen the usual DJI leaks?

The Tello line of drones aren’t actually made by DJI, they are made by Shenzhen RYZE Tech Co.Ltd who use DJI’s technology in the Tello drone to improve the experience rather than having to go and create their own tech. Using DJI’s technology also allows Ryze Tech to get its product out to a much larger audience by having it sell on the DJI store almost as if it were a DJI drone.

For that reason, we haven’t seen any patents appear on DJI’s FCC listings. We have checked through Ryze Tech’s FCC listings and patent databases to see what we could discover, but we weren’t able to find anything.

DroneDJ’s take

Looking at the past, it’s likely that RYZE is wanting to put more products out in the educational space especially with DJI pushing its education branch harder than it ever has. We are not sure if the Tello Talent will be its own new drone or if it will take over for the original Tello. Looking at the past Tello models, the original Tello, Tello Iron Man, and Tello EDU, maybe the Tello Talent will be a talent-focused drone as the name states.

By this I mean that the Tello could be a show type of drone, capable of performing maneuvers and flying with hundreds of other Tello Talents. This could also mean it is equipped with a bright LED for experimental use for drone light shows as well, something that is slowly picking up steam.

What do you think of the mention of the Tello Talent? What kind of drone do you think the company is working on? We’d love to know your thoughts in the comments below.

Photo: DJI

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos