Skydio takes aim at DJI calling video a ‘marketing gimmick’

US drone maker Skydio hit back at DJI‘s Vice President of Policy & Legal Affairs, Brendan Schulman after he shared DJI’s latest video with Redbull, eventually calling it a ‘marketing gimmick’ that was generated by a computer.

The conversation

Yesterday Brendan Schulman an exec at DJI tweeted the company’s latest video with Redbull saying, “Autonomy isn’t replacing this visual and flight artistry anytime soon.”

Not long after, Skydio joined the conversation saying that not everyone has a production team and one of the world’s best FPV pilots flying the drone. Skydio then followed up with:

The true value of autonomy isn’t replacing the ultra skilled professionals who take hours of planning, but enabling everyday people to capture their experiences reliably on their own.

Schulman replied and agreed with what the US drone company said but also added that DJI has had obstacle avoidance on its drones since 2018, sharing a DJI tweet of a Mavic 2 flying through obstacles in the form of a computer-generated video.

That’s when Skydio hit back and told Schulman to share a video of DJI’s obstacle avoidance working in real life to which he did, sharing three examples of DJI drones flying autonomously.

And that’s when Skydio stopped responding to the tweets.

Can you compare the two?

A user later responded to the series of tweets asking how Skydio and DJI drones are even in the same conversation when it comes to autonomy and I must agree to a certain point. Yes, DJI drones do have autonomous features baked in and have extra cameras used for the exact reason. What they are lacking is the higher resolution 4k cameras that are backed by algorithms that allow the Skydio drones to dynamically fly past an object.

In terms of the two being on the same playing field, I feel like DJI is behind Skydio with the algorithms that allow the Skydio drones to do what they are capable of right now. If I had a Mavic Air 2 and Skydio 2 in my toolkit I wouldn’t use them in the same filming situations. I’d use the Skydio if I wasn’t able to fly the drone whereas I’d use the Mavic Air 2 for smooth cinematic shots of nature or other subjects.

Autonomy isn’t replacing this visual and flight artistry anytime soon.https://t.co/S4CcoazqB6@redbullmotors — Brendan Schulman (@dronelaws) August 18, 2020

Agreed but for foreseeable future the pilot-in-command must be skilled enough to fly the UAS safely. FAA rules dont permit actual autonomy & the pilot remains legally required. Obstacle-avoidance features to assist a pilot are not a new thing, e.g. 2018:https://t.co/AoplUXyn7o — Brendan Schulman (@dronelaws) August 19, 2020

You know this isn't a marketing gimmick. There are tons of real videos, including this one which found pros and cons for each product and noted, "Who is a winner? It depends. Neither drone was perfect, they both screwed up in one way, shape or form."https://t.co/36LMdl48Cn — Brendan Schulman (@dronelaws) August 19, 2020

Another recent one. It’s always a delight to discuss competitive features. Your product is very impressive too. I'm sure you would agree that free & open competition, supported by appropriate risk-based government policy, promotes innovation and progress.https://t.co/t3YgyyPYrs — Brendan Schulman (@dronelaws) August 19, 2020

What do you think about the conversation the two had on Twitter? We’d love to hear your thoughts on the situation.

