Must-watch GoPro 9 comparisons, HyperSmooth 3.0 footage

The GoPro Hero 9 was released a few days ago, so here are some of the best comparison videos we have to help you make your purchase decision. Let’s take a look at the Hero 9 verses the Hero 8, MAX, DJI Osmo Action, and the Insta360 ONE R.

GoPro released its latest action camera, the Hero 9 Black, earlier this week featuring dual-displays, a 20 MP sensor, 5k 30 fps video, and a bigger battery. The Hero 9 also brings HyperSmooth 3.0 and horizon-leveling, so you’ll never have a skewed horizon again.

To promote its rebranded cloud service, Subscribe to GoPro, you can pick up the Hero 9 with a $100 discount for $349.98, which includes a free one-year subscription to the service. This does require you to already have the GoPro subscription. Third-party retailers don’t have access to this deal, meaning you can pick up the Hero 9 from Amazon for $449.99.

The Hero 9 also added a few other features to make your life easier and your new GoPro even more useful than before. You can check out everything new with the Hero 9 Black below.

The comparisons

This video from Abe Kislevitz shows off the new HyperSmooth 3.0 and horizon leveling features in the Hero 9. From the video, we can see that with the two turned on together, your footage will always be steady and the horizon level. This means you will no longer have to worry about mounting the camera level or holding it level while doing something. You do lose some of the field of view as Hero 9 has to crop in to work its magic, but you can pick up the MAX lens mod, which lets your field of view be 155 degrees.

DC Rainmaker has once again outdone himself with a 23-minute video of just comparison footage in all sorts of scenarios. If you are wanting to buy the Hero 9 for a specific reason be sure to check out the video below. The video compares the Hero 9 to the Hero 8, Insta360 One R 1″, and the DJI OSMO Action while mountain biking, walking, driving, night riding, and more. Ray was even kind enough to leave timestamps so you can see what you want.

MicBergsma has you covered if you are wanting to see how much bigger and heavier the Hero 9 is when compared to the Hero 7 and Hero 8. You can see with every generation of GoPro, they get progressively larger to handle the higher resolutions. And that’s the case with Hero 9, the larger battery, new display, and removable lens.

While working on this post, MicBergsma released another YouTube video comparing Hero 9 to Hero 8 and Hero 7 when it comes to low light video. Throughout the video, both Hero 9 and Hero 8 produce similar footage, but Hero 9 outperforms it by being able to better display colors in very low light conditions.

Have you seen any other great comparison videos? If so, share them with us in the comments below and we might include it in this post.

Photo: DC Rainmaker

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos