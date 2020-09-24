The Drone Racing League Simulator is out now on Xbox One

The Drone Racing League Simulator has just been released on the Xbox One, opening the world of drone racing to a massive new audience. Along with the release of the game on Xbox, DRL has also announced the 2020 DRL Allianz World Championship Season.

DRL SIM on Xbox

The game is available now on the Microsoft store for $19.99 and comes packed with all the features the PC version has, including RC support (with a catch).

The game comes packed with 25 unique maps, 18 DRL tracks to let you race like the pros, multiplayer modes, and a training center to get you flying in no time. You can even build custom drones that act the same as they would in real life.

If you already have a racing drone but want to fly in the simulator for the first time, you will be able to use your existing controller, as long as it’s on the supported list, you will also need to buy a third-party adapter to connect it to the Xbox. DRL shared that a few people have been able to use the Titan Two adapter to do this.

2020 DRL Allianz World Championship

DRL has also announced the new season of the DRL Championship, which will begin on October 21st at 7 pm ET on NBCSN, Twitter, and Facebook Watch. The 2020 season takes place on the DRL SIM, with the pilots flying the custom-built Racer4 drones. The season will be broadcast to 50 countries on NBC, NBCSN, Twitter, Facebook Watch, Sky Sports, ProSieben, Groupe AB, Youku, and Weibo this fall.

DRL President Rachel Jacobson shared:

“Competition is human nature, but battlegrounds change: This 2020 DRL Allianz World Championship Season, we’re owning the new reality, where there’s no difference between the virtual and the real, and testing the skills of digital athletes. For the first time ever, fans everywhere will get to play DRL on Xbox, giving them the sensation of flying in the cockpit of a racing drone, and watch the new playing field unfold starting on October 21st on NBC, Twitter, and Facebook Watch.”

DRL Pilot Christopher “Phluxy” Spangler followed with:

“The DRL SIM on Xbox is the ultimate game for anyone with a need for speed. It’s the same game that earned me a spot in the league last year, the same game I practice on, and the same game I plan to win this 2020 Season’s Champion title.”

Photo: DRL

