DJI Mini 2 launch: How to watch livestream (right here!)

We know everyone is pumped to watch the DJI Mini 2 livestream live from Beijing, as are we. The show begins at 8 p.m. ET or 5 p.m. PT.
We believe from all the leaks that we’ll finally get an official preview of the DJI Mini 2 as well as some of the great features in this highly sought after holiday shopping item. Some of the specs from the box:
- 31 minutes of flight time
- 12 MP camera with 4K video at 30 fps
- 1/2.3″ sensor
- f/2.8 lens with 83-degree field of view
- DNG format support (RAW)
- Prices starting at just $449/$599 Flymore
- ISO up to 3,200
- The DJI Mini 2 can travel up to 10 kilometers and reach a maximum altitude of up to 4000 meters
- 249g (in order to avoid registration in the US)
The Youtube Livestream can be found below:
Official times around the world:
- San Francisco – 17:00 PST
- New York – 20:00 EST
- London – 01:00 GMT, 5 November
- Berlin – 02:00 CET, 5 November
- Mumbai – 06:30 IST, 5 November
- Tokyo – 10:00 JST, 5 November
- Sydney – 12:00 AEDT, 5 November
Oh, and one more teaser:
