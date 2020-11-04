DJI Mini 2 launch: How to watch livestream (right here!)

We know everyone is pumped to watch the DJI Mini 2 livestream live from Beijing, as are we. The show begins at 8 p.m. ET or 5 p.m. PT.

We believe from all the leaks that we’ll finally get an official preview of the DJI Mini 2 as well as some of the great features in this highly sought after holiday shopping item. Some of the specs from the box:

31 minutes of flight time

12 MP camera with 4K video at 30 fps

1/2.3″ sensor

f/2.8 lens with 83-degree field of view

DNG format support (RAW)

Prices starting at just $449/$599 Flymore

ISO up to 3,200

The DJI Mini 2 can travel up to 10 kilometers and reach a maximum altitude of up to 4000 meters

249g (in order to avoid registration in the US)

The Youtube Livestream can be found below:

Also, stay tuned to our Youtube Channel (and don’t forget to subscribe) for some special videos following the announcement.

Official times around the world:

San Francisco – 17:00 PST

New York – 20:00 EST

London – 01:00 GMT, 5 November

Berlin – 02:00 CET, 5 November

Mumbai – 06:30 IST, 5 November

Tokyo – 10:00 JST, 5 November

Sydney – 12:00 AEDT, 5 November

Oh, and one more teaser:

2 Hours.

Time to get airborne 🚁 pic.twitter.com/NS8dRtN6mo — DJI (@DJIGlobal) November 4, 2020

