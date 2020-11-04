Mini 2 versus Mini: How does the new DJI drone compare?

- Nov. 4th 2020 8:00 pm ET

0

DJI has finally dropped – if that’s the right word – its latest drone, the Mini 2, an improvement over the popular Mavic Mini. Its Fly More Combo sells for $599 compared to $399 for the older drone combo. What do you get for the extra cash? We have a few of the latest specs from DJI. Let’s take a look:

DJI says the latest version takes the same basic 249-gram drone and upgrades it from being just “great” to ”high performance.” You won’t notice too much of a difference in the appearance of the two drones, although the Mini 2 has some orange-ish stripes on its propellers. It also has a little propeller strap to keep them from flopping around in the case. There are some new batteries, and a slightly larger controller rounds out the package.

Mini 2 versus Mini
The Mini 2 in flight

We had a short opportunity to test drive the new machine but haven’t yet pitted the two Minis against one another in the field. We’re still making comparisons, but here’s how DJI splits their differences:

Mavic Mini versus Mini 2

  Mavic Mini Mini 2
Price  (Fly More Combo) $399 US $599 US
Max Ascent Speed   4 m/s   5 m/s  
Max Speed 13 m/s     16 m/s  
Max Wind Speed Resistance 8 m/s 10.5 m/s
Max Flight Time   30 minutes 31 minutes
Camera 2.7k 30p @40Mbps   4K 30p @100 Mbps  
Still Photography Modes   Single shot
Interval: 2/3/5/7/10/15/20/30/60 s  		 Single Shot
Interval: JPEG: 2/3/5/7/10/15/20/30/60 s
JPEG+RAW: 5/7/10/15/20/30/60 s
Auto Exposure Bracketing (AEB): 3 bracketed frames at 2/3 EV Bias
Panorama: Sphere, 180°, and Wide
Video Resolution 2.7 K: 2720×1530 25/30 p
FHD: 1920×1080 25/30/50/60 p  		 4K: 3840×2160 @ 24/25/30fps
2.7K: 2720×1530 @ 24/25/30fps
FHD: 1920×1080 @ 24/25/30/48/50/60fps
Battery Capacity 2600 mAh   2250 mAh
 Max Tilt Angle 30° (S Mode)
20° (P Mode)
20° (C Mode)    		 40° (S Mode)
25° (N Mode)
25° (C Mode)
Transmission Tech Wifi   Ocusync 2.0

DJI promised the Mini 2’s new motors would be more powerful. That does seem to be the case given the differences in speed and the resistance to wind.

The camera remains a big difference, though. It not only takes 4k video, but it zooms! At least some of this appears to be digital zooming, but here are DJI’s specs:

  • 4X zoom @ 1080p
  • 3X zoom @ 2.7K
  • 2X zoom @ 4k.

DJI has added some software that allows the Mini 2 to shoot panoramas and timed shots. Also, it includes Auto Exposure Bracketing that takes three shots of varying exposure and merges them into one. It’s been a feature on other DJI drones, but it’s new to the Mini line.

Also, long-distance fliers are excited by the Ocusync 2.0 transmission system. It gives them the potential to fly up to 10 kilometers away. It’s also considered a more reliable technology connecting the controller and drone with more resistance to interference.

That’s all we have for now. If there are other major updates in the new drone versus the older drone stakes, we’ll have the latest on this page.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Guides

DJI Mavic Mini: Reviews, specs, best pricing on 249g ultra-light drone

DJI Mavic Mini: Reviews, specs, best pricing on 249g ultra-light drone

DJI Mavic Mini was announced on October 30th 2019 and costs $399 for the Standard version and $499 for the DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo. Below you will find reviews, specifications, comparisons and pricing info to help navigate this new consumer drone from industry leader DJI.
DJI Mini 2

DJI Mini 2

About the Author