Auterion GS CEO joins our drone podcast: The Buzz

- Nov. 5th 2020 3:14 pm ET

Exclusive
0

The wait is over. It’s time to put on your headset or crank up your speakers for the latest episode of The Buzz – our podcast that takes the pulse of the rapidly changing drone industry. Today’s guest? Dave Sharpin, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Auterion GS. If you know about Auterion – awesome. If you don’t…you soon will.

Scott Simmie in conversation with Auterion GS CEO Dave Sharpin

We’re really happy you’re here. But if you’d like to ensure you never miss an episode of The Buzz, please subscribe using your podcast provider of choice: We’re on all of ’em!

Subscribe to The Buzz

Apple Podcasts

Overcast

Spotify

RSS

Connect with Scott

Twitter

LinkedIn

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Guides

The Buzz Podcast

The Buzz Podcast

About the Author

Scott Simmie's favorite gear

DJI Mavic Air 2

DJI Mavic Air 2

DJI's awesome new drone is a winner, packing in high-priced features at a reasonable retail price. You will love this drone.
DJI Mavic Mini

DJI Mavic Mini

At 249 grams there's no registration or license required – and it captures great imagery!