Zhiyun Crane 2S gimbal now available in Pro Package

Gimbal manufacturer Zhiyun has announced its Crane 2S gimbal is now available in a Pro Package option, giving you more bang for your buck. The new pack allows you to add a second camera to the gimbal and gives you the full range of TransMount accessories.

The new Pro Package will set you back $849 and allows you to get some of the best accessories at a discounted rate.

In the Pro Package, you get the mini dual grip, the sling grip, the dual-cam extension module, the image transmission system, device holder, and a focus motor for the main camera.

The majority of the accessories aren’t sold separately, but you likely get a discount when purchasing them in the Pro Package.

The Crane 2S is a big improvement of the previous model, adding a wide range of features and useful tweaks to make your life easier.

Comparison chart of all the Crane S2 versions on offer

The gimbal features an OLED display to track its status, a wheel to control the camera’s focus or zoom, a joystick to move the gimbal manually, and the new removable camera mount that allows you to easily mount the camera vertically.

The gimbal also works with the Transmount image transmission system that allows you to send the camera’s feed to a mobile device for you and others to check the footage being captured. With the new Pro Package, you can now mount a second camera above the first. This allows you to capture two angles simultaneously, allowing for a close and a wide-angle of the same scene to be filmed.

The Crane S2 has 12-hour battery life and uses three 18650 Li-ion batteries that can easily be swapped out when needed. The gimbal can support up to a Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 6k and cinema-style lenses. It also features the standard shooting modes and smart features that make shooting great content much easier.

