Aerodyne, ACSL to develop level 4 autonomy infrastructure

Aerodyne Japan has partnered with the Autonomous Control Systems Laboratory (ACSL) to develop level 4 autonomy infrastructure for commercial drones. The two will be working together to get a headstart in autonomy, focusing on the ASEAN region.

Regarding drones, level 4 autonomy refers to high automation, meaning the pilot is 100% removed from controlling the drone.

A level 4 drone is also equipped with backup systems to keep the drone in the air if one system fails. In this category, the drone will use onboard obstacle avoidance systems to sense and navigate through the environment.

To ensure the ACSL-PF2 and Mini systems are ready for level 4 autonomy, they will undergo 1,000 hours of flight testing at the Aerodyne Group’s headquarters in Malaysia. The data from the test will be used to develop the technology further and identify any early issues.

Satoshi Washiya, representative president, ACSL said:

Aerodyne Japan and Aerodyne Group’s prowess in the field of commercial drone data analytics will enable us to improve the usability and reliability of our commercial drone platforms for Level 4 autonomy. We are also excited to accelerate our expansion into the ASEAN region by leveraging Aerodyne Group’s market leadership position.

The ACSL-PF2 drone platform is used in delivery and logistics, asset inspections, aerial surveying, and disaster support. The system will use the data from the tests to improve the airworthiness and resilience of level 4 autonomy drones equipped with it.

The collaboration with Aerodyne will allow ACSL to get its tech out to a wider group of customers and improve it even more in a similar way as Tesla currently does. The ACSL-PF2 platform will be used in 35 countries and expand its operations in the ASEAN region.

Kamarul A Muhamed, Aerodyne Group founder and group CEO, followed with:

The disruptive digital technologies associated with Industry 4.0, such as robotics, automation, and artificial intelligence, are poised to drive unprecedented productivity increases across ASEAN businesses. We are thrilled to be pushing the boundaries for commercial drone applications in this market with our partner ACSL.

Photo: Aerodyne Group

