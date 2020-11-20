DJI: Deep Black Friday discounts on Mavic Mini, Osmo and more!

Thinking about buying something from DJI? With Black Friday around the corner, there’s no better time than now. The DJI store is offering deep discounts already.

If you’ve ever purchased DJI products, you’ll know this: Discounts are rare. Even for employees, it’s unusual to get truly deep discounts. But with Black Friday around the corner, the company is apparently pulling out all the stops. An email made the rounds early Friday that point to some really good deals on a number of products – including the Mavic Mini. If you’re thinking of purchasing DJI products for Black Friday or Christmas (or just for yourself), there’s probably no better time than right now.

Let’s have a look at a few of the deals:

Mavic Mini

The original Mavic Mini is still a drone to be reckoned with. At 249 grams, the Mavic Mini proved that really good things do indeed come in small packages. With many of the features of more expensive drones, the original Mavic Mini is still awesome. And now, because the Mini 2 is available with extended features including 4K video, DJI is going to blow out the Mavic Mini. It’s available for $359 for the base unit, and $449 for the Fly More Combo.

In fact, the promotion is offering as much as 42% off!

Big savings, coming soon!

And Canada?

Well, this time Canada is playing second fiddle. The discounts are not as deep. However, given that many DJI products have lower prices in Canada due to trade tariffs, it probably all evens out:

Discounts aren’t as deep in Canada!

Pocket this!

One of the other standout deals is on the original Pocket, which has just been replaced with the Pocket 2. Regularly priced at $369, it’s on for $249. That’s a massive discount.

Tick, tick, tick

Hear that? The clock is ticking! Time keeps on slipping, slipping, slipping… heading toward Saturday at midnight Eastern Time. That’s when the deals kick in.

But DJI knows that sometimes stock sells out. So it’s recommends you start putting items in your cart now so that you can check out immediately when the rush begins.

Make yourself happy, like those people in the photo…

So don’t snooze. Don’t lose. And pop something in that cart now.

