DJI RS 2 mega update, new mode, improved camera support

DJI has just sent out an update for the DJI RS 2 that adds new features, fixes bugs, and adds improved support for a wide range of cameras. The new firmware version for the gimbal is v01.02.00.30, the RavenEye Image transmission system is v01.01.00.10, and the Ronin app is v1.4.4 for both iOS and Android.

The update for the DJI RS 2 gimbal consists of 25 things, so I’ll make it a little easier for you to understand by grouping a few things together.

Gimbal updates

First on the list is that the gimbals now support DJI’s 3D focus system, which uses an infrared sensor to determine the distance between the subject and the lens for accurate real-time focusing. The second is that a Dolly Zoom has now been added and must be used with the DJI Focus Motor.

DJI has added the ability to rotate the gimbal display by swiping left on the touchscreen or heading into settings. The touchscreen UI has also been improved for easier use along with the touchscreen response.

You are now able to trigger ActiveTrack by dragging a box around the subject directly from the gimbal’s touchscreen. The tilt axis can be disabled when using ActiveTrack. The axis will remain in the position it was disabled in and no longer track the subject.

Gimbal control, photo capture, video recording, parameter settings, re-center, and selfie mode switch support has been added for the Futaba S.BUS range of remote controllers. You can now auto-calibrate and delete endpoints for the focus motor by swiping left on the touchscreen and then swiping up.

RavenEye updates

The DJI RavenEye image transmission system can now display and access camera settings when the camera control cable is connected to the unit. The power management of the transmission system has been improved for longer runtimes.

The connection experience has been improved by removing the default password. After connecting the RavenEye via the Ronin app, you must now set a custom password of at least eight characters long.

Camera specific updates

Olympus

DJI has added aperture settings for the Olympus E-M1II camera. The Olympus E-M1II no longer boot loops when taking photos in AF mode after being plugged into the gimbal while it was turned on.

Blackmagic Design

DJI has fixed an issue with the BMPCC 4k that caused the gimbal axes to fail when changing the camera’s frame rate.

Sony

DJI has added video recording, camera settings, autofocus, and focus pull support for Sony A7S III and A7C cameras with supported E-mount lenses. To get the focus to work, press down lightly on the gimbal camera control button. Video recording and focus can now be controlled via the gimbal for the Sony PXW-Z90V and FDR-AX100E cameras.

Nikon

Photo capture, video recording, camera settings, autofocus, and focus pull support for Nikon Z6 II, Z7 II, and D500 cameras have been added when using supported Nikkor lenses. To get the focus to work, press down lightly on the gimbal camera control button.

The Nikon Z5, D780, and D5 cameras will display a live feed of the sensor when connected to a mobile phone or the gimbal while using the RavenEye image transmission system.

Canon

Photo capture, video recording, camera settings, autofocus, and focus pull support for the Canon EOS-1D X with supported EF lenses have been added. Video recording for the Canon EOS C70 has also been added.

Sigma

The Sigma FP camera can now take photos when using AF mode by pressing and holding the camera control button on the gimbal.

Panasonic

Photo capture, video recording, camera settings, autofocus, and focus pull support for the Panasonic Lumix S5 camera has been added when using supported L-mount lenses. The same set of features has also been added to the Lumix BGH1 camera when using supported micro 4/3 mount lenses.

The Panasonic GH5, GH5S, S1, S1H, and G9 cameras can now be plugged into the gimbal after it’s turned on with no more control issues.

Photo: DJI

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos