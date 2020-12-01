DJI releases large update for the DJI RSC 2 gimbal

Along with the DJI RS 2, DJI has also released an update for the smaller DJI RSC 2 gimbal, adding new features, fixing bugs, and more. The new firmware version for the gimbal is v01.01.00.10, the RavenEye Image transmission system is v01.01.00.10, and the Ronin app is v1.4.4 for both iOS and Android.

The update is a little smaller than the one for the RS 2 but still has some pretty big improvements to make the gimbal easier to use in the long run.

Gimbal updates

You can now check the battery level of the gimbal while it’s off by pressing the power button once. The endpoints can now be auto-calibrated and deleted for the focus motor via the advanced settings page.

RavenEye updates

The DJI RavenEye image transmission system can now display and access camera settings when the camera control cable is connected to the unit. The power management of the transmission system has been improved for longer runtimes.

The connection experience has been improved by removing the default password. After connecting the RavenEye via the Ronin app, you must now set a custom password of at least eight characters long.

Camera specific updates

Olympus

DJI has added aperture settings for the Olympus E-M1II camera. The Olympus E-M1II no longer boot loops when taking photos in AF mode after being plugged into the gimbal while it was turned on.

Blackmagic Design

DJI has fixed an issue with the BMPCC 4k that caused the gimbal axes to fail when changing the camera’s frame rate.

Sony

DJI has added video recording, camera settings, autofocus, and focus pull support for Sony A7S III and A7C cameras with supported E-mount lenses. To get the focus to work, press down lightly on the gimbal camera control button.

Nikon

Photo capture, video recording, camera settings, autofocus, and focus pull support for Nikon Z6 II, Z7 II, and D500 cameras have been added when using supported Nikkor lenses. To get the focus to work, press down lightly on the gimbal camera control button.

The Nikon Z5, D780, and D5 cameras will display a live feed of the sensor when connected to a mobile phone or the gimbal while using the RavenEye image transmission system.

Sigma

The Sigma FP camera can now take photos when using AF mode by pressing and holding the camera control button on the gimbal.

Panasonic

Photo capture, video recording, camera settings, autofocus, and focus pull support for the Panasonic Lumix S5 camera has been added when using supported L-mount lenses. The same set of features has also been added to the Lumix BGH1 camera when using supported micro 4/3 mount lenses.

The Panasonic GH5, GH5S, S1, S1H, and G9 cameras can now be plugged into the gimbal after it’s turned on with no more control issues.

Photo: Josh Spires

