Autel, AirData announce partnership and integration

Drone manufacturer Autel and fleet management software company AirData are today announcing a partnership. It will see integration of the Autel EVO II into the AirData platform, as well as a free AirData trial for any Autel EVO II owners.

There’s hardware…and then there’s software. And many pilots in the drone world wisely explore some of the many apps out there that can reduce the workload of flying as a professional. One of the companies producing a widely used app is AirData, a fleet management tool that tracks your flights, keeps track of maintenance, and does a whole lot more. Now, AirData and Autel have partnered to put the app into the hands of Autel II Evo pilots and companies using the Evo II.

Let’s take a closer look.

Optimized

The joint news release says AirData will bring a seamless experience to drone pilots. How will it do that? Well, it will work quietly in the background to carry out the following:

Pilot and flight data and logging analysis

Compliance management

Maintenance tracking

PIN-protected, low-latency live streaming that can be securely shared with others

Here’s a graphic from the AirData website, which outlines at a high level the software’s features:

A joint venture

Both Autel and AirData are pleased about the new arrangement, which also means that Autel EVO II users will receive a one-month free trial of AirData Enterprise fleet management software. Even users are quoted as seeing the benefit:

With our fleet of over 80 drones and over 120 pilots, AirData has proven to be an invaluable resource for us addressing all of our fleet needs, in a very easy-to-use manner. We were also thoroughly impressed with the Evo II aircraft and the selling point for us was the compatibility with AirData. I am confident our railroad is a much safer place now with our drone program, the Autel Evo II’s and AirData. Kim Thomas, Manager-Safety Specialist, CSX Transportation

Plus, it should be noted, the AirData software integrates with many existing pieces of software you might be using at the same time:

Wow. That’s a lot of integration…

More features

One of the value propositions of the AirData software is that it provides some pretty deep analytics pilots might not otherwise see. For example, it can provide a bird’s eye view to help pilots and managers better understand battery life, flight efficiency, radio strength, and other relevant data.

At the onset of development of our sUAS program we realized a need for a robust, automated system to provide operational solutions. Our search led us to Autel and AirData. Since then we have experienced seamless integration and prompt support from our partners at Autel and AirData to help us continue to grow our program. Lieutenant Jim Pauly, Omaha Police Department

Important partnership

The two companies see this as a win-win-win situation: For Autel, AirData – and their customers.

AirData is excited to partner with Autel to augment the EVO II’s impressive power, reliability and efficiency by analyzing its flight and pilot data to ensure optimal and safer flights. The AirData platform easily captures and manages Autel fleets, so that all pilots and flights comply with regulatory and operational requirements. EVO II’s unparalleled payload lineup is a perfect match with AirData’s low latency live streaming; you can be up in the air and streaming in seconds, as no hardware or lengthy setup is needed. Eran Steiner, AirData

And from Autel?

Autel Enterprise Robotics are proud to offer a deep and robust aircraft with rich data output, augmented with AirData’s analytics. An informed enterprise pilot is a smarter and safer pilot, enabled to make efficient decisions around mission planning and flight operations. We are equally excited to enable our pilots to stream media anywhere without additional hardware, now that AirData is partnered alongside Autel Enterprise. Gary DeLuca, CEO, Autel Robotics USA

Webinar

Interested in learning more? The two companies are putting on a webinar Tuesday, December 8 at 11 am PST / 2 pm EST. The program will demonstrate the nitty-gritty of how the Autel EVO II integrates with AirData. You can register here: https://bit.ly/AirData_Autel

