Get in the holiday spirit with this fun video from DJI

Drone company DJI has spread a little holiday spirit this week by creating its version of Jingle Bells, dubbed DJIngle Bells using the sounds created by some of its products. The fun little video includes the Mavic Mini and its battery, the Pocket 2 and its case, the Osmo Action, the Mavic Air 2, and the OM 4.

If you’ve ever wondered why DJI adds startup sounds to its products, you might now have your answer. Joking aside, DJI has released a cool little video of its products being used in a rather unconventional way. To make music.

While it is clear that the sounds have been edited to better suit the song’s covering, Jingle Bells, it’s still a cool video to watch and see that DJI is putting effort into spreading some holiday cheer after a challenging year for everyone.

Taking a look at the replies to the tweet, people also seem to be loving the video. If you haven’t already seen it, be sure to listen to the high-tech version of the song below!

We had some free time, so here's DJIngle Bells 🎼 pic.twitter.com/kVZ6yUQT7N — DJI (@DJIGlobal) December 8, 2020

Here’s another holiday post from DJI. This time holiday themed shots of the Mini 2, Osmo Action, and the Pocket 2. Take a look below:

These holiday gifts are out of this world 🎄🚀 pic.twitter.com/c1CkVU4vPE — DJI (@DJIGlobal) December 9, 2020

DJI’s holiday sale

On top of the recent Black Friday sales, DJI’s holiday sale has been announced. The DJI holiday sale begins on December 13 and runs through to the new year, finishing on January 1. The deals include the small but powerful DJI Mavic Air 2 and the DJI FPV combo kit for racing drones.

DJI Mavic Air 2 Gift Combo

Taking a look at the holiday sale page, we can see a large overlap of products with recent Black Friday sales. The big item in the sale this year is the DJI Mavic Air 2 Gift Combo, which includes Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo, along with a DJI Scarf, a 128GB SanDisk Extreme microSD card, and one year of DJI Care Refresh.

All of this costs $1,049, a savings of $79 when purchasing everything separately. From what I can tell, DJI merch isn’t sold in the US, making the scarf more of a rare item. This gift combo is definitely a great option, as it comes with everything you need to get flying out of the box and more.

DJI FPV Experience Combo

The only other product on sale right now is the DJI FPV Experience Combo. All versions of it are on sale, with the standout option, the experience combo being $68 off. The combo gets you the FPV goggles, Air Unit with a camera, antennas, and all of the cables you need to get it running.

If you are looking for an all-in-one solution from DJI, it could be worth waiting a little longer for the upcoming DJI FPV drone. The DJI FPV drone has already hit the FCC database, meaning the launch should be at the end of the month or early January. This will allow you to fly an FPV drone from DJI, with all the built-in features and a great overall experience.

