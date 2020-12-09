DJI holiday sale begins soon: Mavic Air 2, FPV combo

On top of the recent Black Friday sales, DJI’s holiday sale has been announced and begins on December 13. The deals include the small but powerful DJI Mavic Air 2 and the DJI FPV combo kit for racing drones.

The DJI holiday sale begins on December 13 and runs through to the new year, finishing on January 1.

DJI Mavic Air 2 Gift Combo

Taking a look at the holiday sale page, we can see a large overlap of products with recent Black Friday sales. The big item in the sale this year is the DJI Mavic Air 2 Gift Combo, which includes Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo, along with a DJI Scarf, a 128GB SanDisk Extreme microSD card, and one year of DJI Care Refresh.

All of this costs $1,049, a savings of $79 when purchasing everything separately. From what I can tell, DJI merch isn’t sold in the US, making the scarf more of a rare item. This gift combo is definitely a great option, as it comes with everything you need to get flying out of the box and more.

DJI Select

DJI is also offering users who purchase DJI’s Select membership a limited 5% back on their orders in credit, allowing you to put it toward your next purchase on the DJI store. DJI Select includes discounts on accessories and its DJI Care and OSMO Shield protection plan. It also promises early access to products, exclusive offers, faster repairs, 30-day refunds, and replacements, along with a birthday “surprise.” Let’s take a closer look at what all these offers actually entail.

DJI FPV Experience Combo

The only other product on sale right now is the DJI FPV Experience Combo. All versions of it are on sale, with the standout option, the experience combo being $68 off. The combo gets you the FPV goggles, Air Unit with a camera, antennas, and all of the cables you need to get it running.

If you are looking for an all-in-one solution from DJI, it could be worth waiting a little longer for the upcoming DJI FPV drone. The DJI FPV drone has already hit the FCC database, meaning the launch should be at the end of the month or early January. This will allow you to fly an FPV drone from DJI, with all the built-in features and a great overall experience.

Other deals

The following products are listed on the holiday event page as well:

The top four products are some of the latest to be released from DJI and are likely not to be on sale. They are located in the Top-Rated products category are likely just there to ensure people see the latest and greatest and hopefully purchase them.

As for the rest of the products on the list, they will be added to this post once the discounts are live. The majority of the products on the list already have a newer version released, suggesting DJI is willing to discount them a fair amount to get rid of old stock and make way for the newer products.

Photo: DJI

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos