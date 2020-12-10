The Buzz Podcast: Drone Analyst’s David Benowitz has a new report

- Dec. 10th 2020 9:00 am ET

0

Ever wonder what’s going on in the drone industry on a global scale? Like who’s selling what, and how trends are changing? You’re in luck! That’s precisely the topic of this edition of The Buzz podcast. We’re joined by David Benowitz of Drone Analyst – a great trend spotter and former DJI Enterprise pro. Plug in your headphones (or put on your speakers) and have a listen; there’s a ton of great news in this one!

If you’re interested in more about David’s new Drone Analyst report, check out our story here.

