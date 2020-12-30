Fat Shark’s Shark Byte FPV system reaches $1 million in orders

Fat Shark’s parent company, Red Cat Holdings, has announced the company has received more than $1 million in pre-orders for its Shark Byte digital FPV system in November alone. The new digital FPV goggles from Fat Shark is said to be a cheaper alternative to DJI’s FPV system.

The over $1 million in orders take Fat Shark up 53% in year-over-year orders. An impressive number suggesting the Shark Byte system will be a popular choice for those in the hobby.

Greg French, founder and chief technology officer of Fat Shark shared:

“We are extremely pleased with the strong demand for our new Shark Byte line. We pride ourselves in developing and delivering world-class solutions for the rapidly growing drone industry and will continue to strive to create new innovations that drive long-term growth.”

The Shark Byte system offers users near-zero latency while providing them with a 720p 60 fps video feed when paired with Fat Shark’s goggles. Up to eight pilots can be flying in the vicinity, making it a great choice to use on the race track and in the backyard. The goggles can also be used alongside analog systems without any issues.

The digital system mounts to existing Fat Shark goggles and allows them to be used in the new digital mode and the older analog mode. The digital module comes with a battery in the box but can be used with 3S to 4S batteries for longer flying days.

To work with the new digital system, FPV camera maker RunCam has developed its new RunCam Racer HD. A 14 x 14 mm camera that is perfect for the smallest to the largest of builds. The transmitter has also been reduced in size to fit the standard 20 x 20 mm mounting holes and has been upped to 500mW for increased range and a cleaner signal.

Jeff Thompson, CEO of Red Cat Holdings ended with:

“Greg and his team continue to leverage their fully-integrated supply chain, experienced international manufacturing, and sourcing capabilities, as well as design and development resources, to bring innovation to the drone industry. Fat Shark has been a tremendous addition to the Red Cat portfolio of drone-focused companies, and I believe that Fat Shark, a US-owned company, will be an important drone technology filling the gap caused by the DJI ban.”

Photo: Fat Shark

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos