Virtual Boston Drone Film Festival announced for March 2021

The good news? A new Boston Drone Film Festival is ON for 2021. The bad news? Like pretty much everything else, it’s virtual only. That being said, we do have the deets.

Drone Film Festivals have become pretty popular in recent years – largely because there are so many creators flying drones. The New York City Drone Film Festival has seen some awesome content over the years, with people pushing the envelope with every subsequent festival. And now there’s another drone film festival – a new one – slated for Boston.

We’re looking forward to it.

Inaugural Boston Drone Film Festival

We received a news release on this one. We’ll post a video, then paste the release.

Here’s the video:

Nice…

And here’s the release:

Boston Drone Film Festival (#BOSDFF) is excited to announce that we are hosting the very first drone film festival in Boston on March 19-20, 2021. BOSDFF is an international film festival that celebrates the creative pursuits and achievements of drone filmmakers, photographers and 360 creatives.

Company Information

The Festival was founded by Jovan Tanasijevic, cofounder and director at Above Summit, a local production studio specializing in drone cinematography. Our team of talented drone pilots, videographers, photographers, and editors, allows us to create innovative content for networks such as AMC, NBC, and Netflix, and films/TV series including The Society, NOS4A2, and Knives Out.

As one of the first drone production studios in New England, we were inspired to create the first Boston Drone Film Festival, resulting from the vision to create a platform for a community of creatives to share their work, network with artists, and learn from industry leaders. Our vision for this festival is to attract and connect with an international audience of drone photographers and 360 creatives.

Serving as a platform for talented drone content creators, we hope to inspire a new generation to push the limits of what’s creatively possible with the technology.

We are honored to have a jury of 14 leading creative minds consisting of producers, directors, writers, aerial photographers/videographers, professional drone pilots/racers, CEOs of two women-owned and operated drone education companies, and many other talented industry leaders. In addition we have created strong partnerships with related influencers and brands such as Hugh Hou from Creator Up, BotGrinder FPV, SGO Mistika, and many more!

Festival Information:

SCREENING + AWARDS via Festive

March 19, 2021/6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Opening Ceremony

Film and Photo Screening

Awards and Giveaways

DRONE CAMP via Festivee

March 20, 2021/11 a.m.-10 p.m.

3 Panel Discussions

12 Workshops

1 Demonstrations

What We Are Looking For:

We are looking for strong photographers and videographers that use drones or 360/VR in the creation of their work, to apply to our festival. There are over a dozen categories that we’re sure will represent anyone’s work well. Our submissions deadline is September 15.

We’re looking forward to this!

Film submissions are divided into 14 categories:

Documentary, Landscape, Urban, Sports, Showreel, Single Take, Cinematic FPV, Freestyle FPV, Film Editing, 360 Video, 360 Photography, Landscape Photography, Nature Photography.

We also will have one special category for Student Films.

Students can use the discount code: BOSDFFSTUDENT to get 50% off of their submission fee.

The Photography submissions are divided into three categories: Nature, Architecture, and 360.

The 360 submissions are divided into two categories as well: 360 Photography and 360 Video.

The winner of each category will be awarded with a prize. There will be one grand prize winner.

The opening date for all late submission started on January 19, 2021. Last day to submit via late submission is February 8. All nominees will be notified on February 19, 2021.

Quote:

Bringing you to the frontline of drone cinematography and photography.

Call to Action:

(Before February 8) Submissions are now open at: www.filmfreeway.com/BOSDFF

(After February 8) Tickets are on sale now at:

The Boston Drone Film Festival is open to U.S. and International submissions. All applicants must submit through www.filmfreeway.com/BOSDFF unless notified by the festival organizers.

For more details, submissions and to purchase tickets:

Website: https://www.bostondronefilmfestival.com

Film Freeway: https://filmfreeway.com/BOSDFF

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bostondronefilmfestival/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bostondronefilmfestival/

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos