Flirtey, Vault complete COVID-19 test kit deliveries by drone

Drone delivery company Flirtey has announced it will work with Vault Health to deliver at-home COVID-19 tests to limit exposure between people and make it more convenient for those far away from test locations.

Last November, the two companies announced a partnership that has seen drones delivering COVID-19 test kits to residents not wanting to leave the house in Reno, Nevada. Yesterday, the company announced it has successfully delivered these test kits by drone.

Flirtey’s Eagle drone delivered the test kits. The Flirtey Eagle has been designed to fly in 95% of weather conditions and fit 75% of its compartment packages. Like Wing Aviation’s design, the Flirtey Eagle also uses a tether to lower the package at the drop-off location.

The Eagle is flown using a custom-made autonomous software platform that the FAA has given the go-ahead as the first multi-drone delivery system to be approved in the US. Flirtey Portal is the company’s portable and safe drone launch station. It can go into a trailer and fit into a parking spot, allowing companies to move it as required.

Flirtey founder and CEO Matthew Sweeny shared:

Our mission is to save lives and improve lifestyles by making delivery instant for everyone. Conducting drone deliveries of at-home COVID-19 test kits with Vault Health is another huge step toward our mission. Flirtey has built the Best-in-Class drone delivery system for last-mile delivery. As we expand our testing programs, we are working closely with the FAA on Type Certification, which will enable wide-scale use of our technology for commercial and life-saving applications.

Once the drone dropped off the test kits, they would join a video call with a health professional to ensure the test was taken correctly. The test was then given 48 to 72 hours to come up with a result, at which time you hop back on a call to discuss the result.

Vault Health has created COVID-19 saliva tests taken from a home under a healthcare professional’s supervision over a video call. The test can be purchased from the company’s website and provides you with an answer within 48 to 72 hours for $119.

Jason Feldman, the founder and CEO of Vault Health, added:

Our goal at Vault has always been to expand access to COVID-19 testing so everyone can get a test when they need one. Flirtey helps expand on our innovations to make our already fast turnaround time even faster.

