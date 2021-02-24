DJI releases video teasing its March 2 FPV drone launch

- Feb. 24th 2021 9:22 am ET

DJI has released a short promotional video and a still image teasing its upcoming FPV drone launch. The product – already widely leaked – will be available for sale March 2 at 9 a.m. ET.

Well, we’re in the final few days of waiting. After months of speculation, rumors, and leaks, DJI has made it clear the new FPV drone will be released March 2 at 9 a.m. ET. It did so in typical DJI fashion, with posts on its website, social, and an email blast. We have one word after seeing this news:

Finally.

The DJI image

DJI is simply known for images that reveal something, but not too much, about the impending release. Usually, they’re supposed to make us stop and guess what the product is. Here’s the image:

Nice image. But unless you’re NASA’s Perseverance (i.e., on Mars), you’ve already seen it:

And the video?

We can’t seem to embed at the moment, but here’s a link to the video.

Coming soon

We’ve been following this product for a very long time and are keen to finally see the real deal – along with some flight videos. Not too much longer to wait.

