DJI AIR 2S hits the FCC, an upgraded DJI Mavic Air 2?

A new listing from DJI has just hit the FCC with the name DJI AIR 2S, pointing at an upgraded model of the Mavic Air 2 to be released soon. The listing comes with the usual documents and the important FCC label and location.

Taking a look at the listing, we can see it has the name “DJI AIR 2S” with an ID of “DA2SUE12011.” Taking a look at the label location, we can see an image of the DJI AIR 2S drone’s battery compartment. It looks to be pretty much identical to the current Mavic Air 2’s battery compartment, suggesting the change might be to do with the drone’s camera or internals.

Taking a look at the FCC label, we can see the name of the new drone, DJI AIR 2S, with what looks to be a 3500mAh battery, which is the same capacity as the current Mavic Air 2. Below are the images of the label location and the label itself.





What could the upgrade be?

A few options come to mind for the updated version, so let’s go through them. Due to the name being 2S rather than 3, likely, the new drone won’t be much of a generational upgrade, rather a smaller one that tweaks it to make the experience better for pilots.

And goodbye to the Mavic name.

DJI Airsense (ADS-B)

The first one is DJI Airsense, also known as an ADS-B receiver. When the Mavic Air 2 was released, DJI announced that it comes with an ADS-B receiver inside it, allowing the drone pilot to know if there are aircraft flying nearby. Soon after, it became apparent that only the drone’s North American model would ship with this new sensor as COVID created stock shortages, forcing DJI to leave it out of the international model.

It’s possible that DJI now has enough stock to start shipping units with the module inside, and thought it might be better to rebrand it with a new name that also conforms to the company’s minimalistic naming scheme it now uses.

Improved camera

The original Mavic Mini was replaced not long after it was released with the DJI Mini 2. This was reportedly a result of the CEO not being happy with the original Mavic Mini camera. There is a chance that the same has happened, even though the Mavic Air 2 has a great camera that could see it being given more shooting modes or even a new sensor altogether. This is less likely, though.

As I am writing this, well-known leaker OsitaLV posted on Twitter about the possible inclusion of the upcoming DJI AIR 2S, having an IMX686 sensor capable of taking 64 MP photos, 4k at 60 fps videos and is larger coming in at 1/1.7″. This definitely makes the improved camera option a very likely option.

OcuSync 3.0

With the DJI FPV drone launch, the company also announced OcuSync 3.0, an improved version of OcuSync 2.0, mainly focused on improving the latency to make flying a high-speed FPV drone a little easier. There is a chance that DJI wants to equip this new version of the Mavic Air 2 with OcuSync 3.0, but it doesn’t really make sense as you won’t be racing a Mavic around like you would an FPV drone.

