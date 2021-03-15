Yemen’s Houthis hit Saudi Arabia airports with drones again

Yemen’s Houthi forces have once again announced that they have hit neighboring Saudi Arabian airports with attack drones as the group continues to face off against the Saudi-led military. The news comes directly from the group’s spokesperson Yahya Sarea.

The drone attacks appear to be the first since they stopped about a week ago. According to Sarea, three drones were fired at military targets at the Abha airport and the King Khalid airbase in the town of Khamis Mushait.

The spokesperson then went on to say that the targets were successfully hit. The Saudi military then confirmed that it had intercepted a Houthi drone, but no other information was shared about the attacks.

Last month a Houthi attack drone punched a hole in the side of a parked Saudi airliner. The plane was parked at the previously attacked Abha regional airport when four drones reportedly made their way to the airport. One of the drones targeted the plane, punching a fairly large hole in the side of it.

The news of the attack was shared by state media showing off the damaged aircraft, which is only three years old, being built in 2017. The Saudi-led military coalition then tracked and destroyed the four-armed drones owned by the Iran-backed Houthi movement.

The first drone was reportedly intercepted early Sunday morning, with the other three being intercepted later on in the day. Colonel Turki al-Malki said the drones were targeting “civilians and civilian objects,” making it even more important for them to be stopped.

Last September, the Houthi movement reportedly targeted Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport and sensitive military targets with drones. The attack forced the airport to close for a few hours and took out military positions and a few sensitive targets.

Yemen

The Saudi-led military brutally took over Yemen in 2015. Many hospitals and infrastructure have been destroyed, leaving the people with no support and nowhere safe to go ever since Houthi forces and anti-Houthi forces have been fighting to control the country.

In 2019, the United Nations reported an estimated 24 million people, or 85% of the population, in need of humanitarian assistance. Last year the country was placed in the Fragile State Index, the second-worst in the Global Hunger Index, with the only country surpassing it being the Central African Republic. Sadly, the country has the lowest Human Development Index out of all non-African countries.

Photo: Houthi Media Office

