Texas DoPS awards DroneSense drone software contract

Drone management software company DroneSense has announced it has been awarded a contract by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DoPS). The contract will allow DroneSense to provide its software and support to agencies looking to use drones within Texas.

The DroneSense software will allow the Texas DoPS to improve its situational awareness by using it as the central location for all of the massive datasets currently separated while making it much easier for agencies to collaborate in an emergency setting.

The exact length of the contract has been shared with us, but the option for it to be renewed is there if everything goes according to plan.

Chris Eyhorn, CEO of DroneSense, shared:

“We’re excited to expand our relationship with the Texas Department of Public Safety and look forward to sharing what we’re able to offer other public safety agencies like law enforcement, fire, and emergency management. The scale of the DPS drone program gives us great insight into features and capabilities to enhance our solution and better serve other Public Safety agencies. Our goal is to provide the most complete set of information in a way that provides drone teams and supporting agencies the information needed to effectively respond to any emergency scenario.”

DroneSense offers its users an end-to-end solution, with support for pretty much all devices and drones from the top manufacturers, including DJI, Parrot, and Autel Robotics. Pilots can use the software to take full control over the drone, from telemetry to payloads and key location data, starting at the flight itself.

Moving on up into the operations, the DroneSense platform live-streams the data captured by the drone and the location of the pilot and other units in the area. All of this can be done from a mobile device, making situational awareness and easy-to-access data. People from outside an organization can also join in by using an invite code to watch the drone in real-time without getting access to the controls.

On the management side of things, DroneSense allows admins to access all of the flight logs and find out what drone, batteries, and payloads were used along with the pilot flying the drone and the flight path and weather data. The platform also allows assets to be tracked, with flight hours, locations used, and if maintenance might be required. With all of this data, the pilot also has a profile that shows their key statistics, including flight hours, last operation, contact info, and more.

