SkyPixel announces winners of 2020 drone imaging contest

- Mar. 18th 2021 5:27 pm ET

0

It’s always nice to be recognized for great work. And in the world of drones, it’s great to be a winner in the annual SkyPixel competition.

SkyPixel is a great resource for the drone community. It’s a place where tons of people from around the world post their best photos and videos, chat with others in the same space, and learn. Whether it’s about manual camera settings, ND filters, or simply the best locations to go and capture breathtaking images, SkyPixel is the bomb. And once a year, the site recognizes the best of the best.

That time is now. After sifting through 26,000 images from creators in 136 countries, it has selected those it feels represent the best of the best.

SkyPixel winners

There are multiple categories, of course. But the Big Kahuna seems to be the video. And here, the winner is Ellis van Jason. DJI, which runs SkyPixel, revealed the winner with this Tweet:

That’s actually pretty cool because DroneDJ’s Vladimir Muncan selected this video earlier this week as a standout in cinematic FPV.

“A year ago, I asked myself what kind of pilot do I want to be,” van Jason told SkyPixel. “Race drone pilot or Freestyle Pilot? Neither of the two was an option, and it took me some time to find my place. I ended up in the cinematic mid-long-range area and I kind of like it out here.”

Photos:

The grand prize winner is Karim Iliya, who used a Mavic 2 Pro to capture this amazing shot:

Now that’s a whale of a shot…

“Humpback whales breach for a variety of reasons including communication, fighting, barnacle and parasite removal, waking up, playing and more,” says Iliya. “For humpback whale calves like this one, playing is an important way to build muscles and prepare for the long journey to Antarctica.”

In addition to the grand prizes, there were First, Second and Third prizes awarded in the categories of vlog, travel, sports, nature, architecture, and portrait. You can see all of them here.

And here’s a selection of People’s Choice winners:

This is the sixth annual SkyPixel contest. Congratulations to all the winners!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Guides

SkyPixel

SkyPixel

About the Author

Scott Simmie's favorite gear

DJI Mavic Air 2

DJI Mavic Air 2

DJI's awesome new drone is a winner, packing in high-priced features at a reasonable retail price. You will love this drone.
DJI Mini 2

DJI Mini 2

At 249 grams there's no registration or license required – and it captures 4K video!