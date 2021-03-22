Scout Drone Inspection secures $3.2 million in funding round

Norwegian-based drone inspection company Scout Drone Inspection has secured 27.5 krone ($3.2) million in funding to develop its drones and related technologies further. The funding round was lead by Equinor Ventures and DNV, with support from existing shareholders.

Scout Drone Inspection (ScoutDI) produces inspection drones and the accompanying software solutions to allow companies to autonomously inspect assets, save time, and remove team members from dangerous environments.

The company’s current drone, Scout 137, is an inspection drone with a crash-proof cage around the propellers and a LiDAR scanner on top for obstacle avoidance for indoor inspections. The drone can also be tethered for longer flight times and improved safety.

The Scout 137 is equipped with a 4k camera that also streams in real-time to accompany cloud-based software. To help it see in low-light conditions, the drone is equipped with a 10,000-lumen light array that ensures everything in front and a few degrees to the side is lit up. The camera also links images and videos taken with geo-tags.

Lars Klevjer, head of early phase and implementation in Equinor Ventures, shared:

“This is an exciting company with global potential that has solutions that are important to our industry. We have followed the company over time and have great faith in both the technology and the team.”

The drone can be controlled using a ground control app that allows for a live video stream, full control of the camera and lighting system, and key information to take full control of the drone. The Scout Cloud Portal allows inspections to be streamed to the cloud, with a 3D model being created simultaneously. This allows for third parties or executives to tune in to the inspection.

Nicolai Husteli, CEO of Scout Drone Inspection, finished with:

“We are proud to have Equinor Ventures and DNV as owners of the company. With their expertise in regulations and requirements in the industry, as well as international orientation, both are very solid partners for us for the way forward. The fact that 9 existing shareholders and 4 new private investors also choose to invest further in us is a very good sign.”

Photo: Scout Drone Inspection

