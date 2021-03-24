There’s no doubt drones are here to stay. But as their roles increase, regulators are addressing a more comprehensive vision of how these devices fit into overall policies and priorities. Now, Canada has released a document outlining its vision until 2025.

Every single day, we receive news releases at DroneDJ from companies we haven’t heard of before. To us, that’s a signal of just how rapidly this field is expanding. New products, new technologies, new use-case scenarios. And for regulators, an ever-larger industry to safely integrate into airspace. Now, Transport Canada has released a document outlining the country’s strategy through 2025.

Let’s look at the highlights.

The foreword to the document makes it clear that drones are very much on their way to becoming mainstream. The work carried out by these devices, says the document, is creating brand-new industries and completely disrupting some existing ones. It foresees substantial economic benefits for the country, as well as use-cases like deliveries to remote communities, air taxis, and more:

Transport Canada’s Drone Strategy to 2025 is the first of its kind in Canada and provides our strategic vision for drones, with a focus on raising awareness of the significance of drones, the untapped economic potential of the sector, and the priorities that will drive Transport Canada going forward. Drones are part of a broader digital technology ecosystem that is dynamic and ever-changing and requires flexibility in how Transport Canada responds to these changes. We are modernizing how we regulate this new technology, deliver services to the public, collaborate with stakeholders, and communicate with Canadians. Transport Canada’s Drone Strategy to 2025

From the Transport Canada document cover page…

Contents

It’s not a huge document, just 18 pages in all. We plan on reading it in full later today, but figured it was worth sharing headlines of the key sections. If you’re interested, you’ll find more on the following topics:

Safety Regulations to Support Innovations

Managing Drone Traffic

Drone Security Risks

Innovation Enabling Economic Growth

Increasing Public Trust in Drones

No surprise here, but documents produced by bureaucracies are often a little dull to read. Transport Canada has made an effort to make this a very accessible and readable doc, which is worthy of some praise. In fact, based on what we’ve seen, we recommend you have a look – particularly if you’re interested in the drone landscape in Canada.

You can download the .pdf right here.

