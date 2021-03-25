Drone footage reveals tornado devastation in Alabama

Footage is emerging from devastating tornadoes that touched down in the Birmingham, Alabama area. It provides a glimpse of the utter destruction such storms can cause in an instant.

There are few forces of nature more terrifying than a tornado. They develop quickly, don’t always follow set paths, and can obliterate nearly anything in their path. Today, a series of tornadoes tore through several areas, resulting in at least five deaths. Aerial imagery, including some drone footage, provides a glimpse of the horror these communities endured.

Alabama

Tornadoes come in many shapes, sizes and intensities. This Tweet compiles multiple clips, several of which were captured by drone. They provide a sense of scale, and – at least at the end – how that devastation ultimately impacts people. You can see a victim being carried to an ambulance, as well as someone searching through the remains of a room on the upper floor or their home – which now has no roof.

We’re not particularly keen on videos that invade people’s privacy or grief unless they’ve been shot with permission, so the last couple of shots in this leave us a bit uncomfortable. But they do provide a clear sense of the devastation these storms can bring.

NEW #VIDEO! Numerous tornado and damage clips from multiple storm chasers in the field today across Alabama. #alwx #tornado pic.twitter.com/2F59kvaW0u — Live Storms Media (@LiveStormsMedia) March 26, 2021 Footage posted by Live Storms Media

Cleanup

After the initial shock of such natural disasters, the cleanup begins. Some people have lost everything, and the road back will not be an easy one. We encourage you to consider donating to a charity of your choice involved with relief efforts.

And, should you be in a region where a tornado is predicted, please seek shelter as instructed. A friend of ours, Mark Robinson, is a veteran storm chaser. I still recall, vividly, his description from the aftermath of one of the storms he’d witnessed: A piece of cardboard had been hurled with such ferocity on its edge that it had embedded itself deeply into a tree.

Drones and storms

Although drones can provide incredible vantage points for these events, we recommend that only pilots who have a legitimate reason for flying in those locations put their drones up. Remember: Many of these people have lost their homes, treasured possessions – and even loved ones.

