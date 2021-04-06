NUAIR, Droneresponders work on NY agency drones

NUAIR and Droneresponders have fortified their relationship to get drones into the hands of more New York State agencies. The move comes as agencies are continuing to find ways to save time, money, and resources by using drones.

NUAIR will take care of the tools and knowledge side of things. Simultaneously, Droneresponders will focus on aerial first responders and emergency managers, helping them learn, train, and fly in emergencies.

Hopefully, this work will allow New York State to be brought into a new age of technological advancement and economic efficiency. This partnership will allow agencies that haven’t already been able to utilize drone technology to learn how to use it and discover the ways it can help.

NUAIR has already worked with more than 25 state, county, and local agencies to implement its drone programs. The main uses are search and rescue, accident reconstruction, and firefighting assistance.

Ken Stewart, chief executive officer of NUAIR, shared:

We have helped multiple public safety organizations implement their drone programs, providing us with unique insight into their specific needs. Our partnership with DRONERESPONDERS will lead to more public safety and state agency drone programs being implemented faster, leading to significant cost savings to the state and more efficient services to its residents.

Droneresponders has over 3,800 members from public safety disciplines, government organizations, nonprofits, academia, and industry in 48 countries worldwide. The online drone resource center allows agencies to have access to training aids and videos, regulation updates, and other resources tailored specifically for the needs of public safety drone operations.

Chief Charles Werner (ret.), director and founder of Droneresponders Public Safety Alliance, followed with:

NUAIR is the perfect partner for organizations looking to explore and test new drone technologies that can be integrated into public safety and state agency operations. Organizations quickly see enhanced safety and operational effectiveness, real-time situational awareness, and other efficiencies after integrating drones into their daily operations.

Photo: NUAIR

