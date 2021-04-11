According to well-known (and trusted) leaker @OsitaLV, we have more info to report on DJI’s Air 2S. The machine will shoot 5.4K resolution with its 1″ CMOS sensor.

Anticipation is building over the impending launch of the DJI Air 2S. The leaks have been building, the forums have been yakking, and there’s a lot of anticipation around the launch of the replacement to the Mavic Air 2. That drone was immensely popular and has a lot of fans, despite certain drawbacks with its 1/2″ sensor. And that’s why news that this drone will shoot 5.4K and comes equipped with a 1″ sensor has a lot of people excited.

Let’s check out the latest:

DJI’s Air 2S 5.4K

Ahhh…what would drone websites do without @OsitaLV? Well, here at DroneDJ we still have our own sources and break stories. But we have to give credit where it’s due, and @OsitaLV is consistently the most credible and regular source of DJI leaks for many in the business.

Today, @OsitaLV is Tweeting again. His post includes information about camera resolution and flight time, along with a couple of images. Here it is:

5.4K30p, 4K60p, FHD 120p

12km range

31min flight time

Interesting pic.twitter.com/WTkAxe0hwG — OsitaLV (@OsitaLV) April 11, 2021

DJI Air 2S: A closer look

Let’s save you from clicking over to Twitter. Here are the two images:

Nice clear shot of that second set of obstacle-avoidance sensors here…

Unfortunately, the photos aren’t clean enough to see all the specs and features listed on the back of the box. But it certainly tells us one thing: Release is now so close. We anticipate April 15 as the launch date.

CMOS vs Quad-Bayer

The original Mavic Air 2 features a Quad-Bayer sensor. Without getting into the nitty gritty on this, let’s just say that its 48MP images don’t really stack up when compared with what a purist would call a “true” 48MP image. So while the Air 2S has lower resolution on paper, its 1″ CMOS sensor and larger pixels lead us to anticipate a significant camera improvement with this model.

What will the Air 2S cost?

Good question.

We’ll know for certain on Thursday, the reported release date. But the person who took the photos we’ve reported on, apparently from a North Carolina Best Buy, says he was told the Air 2S Fly More Combo will be priced at $1299.

He also said Best Buy – despite displaying the product openly in advance of the launch – told him it would not sell the product until Thursday.

We look forward to telling you more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos