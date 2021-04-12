A Baltic drone manufacturer says its unique design gives it some key advantages over other drones in its class: The ability to fly further, while carrying more weight.

We’ve written about FIXAR before, when the company received the regulatory green light for Advanced Operations in Canada. The company has been making some significant ripples since then, attracting attention (and customers) with its unique design and value proposition. Now, the company has done a benchmark comparison, looking at the specs of its drones and comparing them with 10 other products that also come in around the 7 kilogram weight range.

Let’s look at their results.

Comparing FIXAR with its competitors

According to a news release from FIXAR, its 7 kilogram UAV was compared against 10 other with similar weight and wingspans. Based on the comparison of specifications, FIXAR says its industrial UAV outperformed others in its class. Specifically, the company says FIXAR offers advantages in these key areas:

Longer flight time (up to 60 min)

Heavier payloads/sensors (up to 2 kg /4.4 lb)

Increased stability in adverse weather conditions (-30 °С to +60 °С /-22 °F to 140 °F)

VTOL/hovering abilities

The FIXAR 007 can be assembled in minutes…

Unique design

The FIXAR 007 (named for its 7 kilogram weight) utilizes a unique design. As opposed to many conventional fixed-wing VTOLs, the FIXAR does not require that the angle of its rotors transition for forward flight. It uses Fixed Angled Rotors, which is how the aircraft (and the company) derives its name. Nor does it require separate motors for vertical and forward flight, meaning it’s not carrying any dead weight in either VTOL or forward flight modes.

FIXAR’s fixed-wing VTOL (ignore the “009”)

It’s the brainchild of founder and CEO Vasily Lukashov.

Over the course of a decade of working in the commercial drone industry with mining, surveying, oil & gas, and energy clients, I was constantly facing the same issue – none of the existing solutions could fulfill all the clients’ needs. Professionals all over the world are forced to put up with functional limitations such as limited flight distance, the complexity of cumbersome configuration, small payload capacity, failure to work in low or high temperatures. FIXAR is designed to fill the gap in the industry by offering the all-in-one solution for multiple use cases. Vasily Lukashov, FIXAR founder/CEO

Wait, there’s more!

In addition to the parameters noted above, the company says it also compared stats like flights per day, average number of trouble-free flights, cost of aircraft ownership per hour, payload capacity, number of flight hours, and more. As a result, FIXAR claims its product is the most economical and efficient UAV in its class.

The FIXAR 007 in the air…

The retail price of the drone is not included in the company’s release.

Interested in learning more? You’ll find details at its website.

Disclosure: I’ve previously been involved with some contract work with FIXAR. This news release has been reported elsewhere, and I did not receive any compensation from FIXAR for this post.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos