Well, the waiting is nearly over. On April 15 at 9 a.m. EDT, the Air 2S will be released. And we’ll be chatting about the new product live from 9:45-10:30 a.m. EDT tomorrow.

There’s been a ton of anticipation around this new drone, and nearly an equivalent weight in leaks. We know a lot about this machine already – well, pretty much everything. And the key high-level takeaways are the following: The drone ships with a 20MP, 1-inch sensor capable of capturing 5.4K video at 30 FPS and 4K at 60 FPS. It also has additional obstacle avoidance sensors.

Of course, there’s more.

Tune in

On Thursday at 9:45 a.m., DroneDJ publisher Seth Weintraub will join Editor-in-Chief Scott Simmie to discuss the new Air 2S. We’ll be joined by drone expert Yifei Zhao of AlteX Technologies, and (hopefully) professional drone pilot and journalist Patrick Morrell.

Are you ready? We are!

It’s going to be great!

We’ll talk about that new sensor and why it’s going to appeal to a lot of people over the Mavic Air 2. We’ll discuss where this fits in the DJI product line… and the market segment the company is targeting. We’ll also flag any potential flaws with the drone.

And, of course, we’ll be happy to take your questions.

What we like about the Air 2S… and what we don’t

We’ll dive into the features that really appeal to us about the Air 2S, and also into a couple of things at the other end of the spectrum. Because no drone is absolutely perfect (though in many aspects, some people will regard this machine as being very close).

Join us for a closer look!

We’re really excited about this and hope you’ll join us. We’ll have a post up early tomorrow containing the link, so please check back then! We’ll be streaming across multiple social media platforms, so you can watch on YouTube, Twitter, etc.

See you then! (And yes, we’ll have the drones in hand.)

