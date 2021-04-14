Parrot, the French drone manufacturer, has partnered with Israel’s High Lander, a company known for its exceedingly smart drone fleet automation software.

We’ve seen a live demo of High Lander’s Mission Control platform. And while we didn’t see all of its many features, what we did see was very impressive: A system that allows a pilot to remotely program and execute a mission – even involving multiple drones – from a remote location that could be virtually anywhere on the planet. It also integrates with other data to ensure there’s no conflict with manned aircraft in the mission area.

So it’s a powerful tool.

Partnership

Now, it has teamed up with drone manufacturer Parrot to enable fleets of Parrot ANAFI USA and ANAFI drones to fly safely and remotely, all dispatched and monitored using the High Lander system. This means a single person could be sitting at a laptop hundreds – even thousands – of kilometers away from the mission site and still have complete control over operations.

The Parrot Anafi USA carries three sensors: Two are optical and one is thermal

In fact, the person sitting at the dashboard has far more options and flexibility for drone missions than if even a highly experienced pilot were performing such missions manually.

As one of the top players in the field, we are proud to partner with Parrot to pair our Mission Control platform with ANAFI USA and ANAFI drones and deliver broader hardware options to our customers. As a hardware-free system, Mission Control is compatible with leading drone manufacturers’ solutions, now including Parrot, to provide our customers with the freedom of customizing their drone fleets with best-in-class UAVs. Ido Yahalomi, High Lander CEO

Advantages for Parrot Enterprise customers

This is the kind of product partnership that will appeal to Enterprise customers and First Responders. And, as Parrot points out, this method of operating drones will be the future for many applications.

Parrot is continuously striving to provide our professional users with extended capabilities — allowing them to rapidly adapt their drone operations to fit their changing and urgent needs. Drone automation and intelligence are at the heart of our product and software developments. This new partnership with High Lander represents another step towards enhanced automation and control capability of our drones. Jerome Bouvard, Parrot director of strategic partnerships

What does it do?

A lot. The software is very sophisticated, providing real-time telemetry and other information about drones. Missions can be planned and dispatched within moments, and there’s even an option for a drone nearing the end of a battery to hold position and pause until a replacement drone gets nearby to continue the mission.

High Lander’s Mission Control software suite…

And High Lander also has some features that allow for landing accuracy within about 2.5 centimeters – even on drones that are not equipped with RTK sensors. We watched a live demo of this product recently with High Lander’s team in Israel. Sitting in an office, they were able to program and dispatch automated drone missions in minutes, while we were able to see all the flight data – and the drone’s view – in real time.

The Mission Control suite can even generate a quick and secure live link that can be shared with other decision makers or First Responders down the line. Just think of how useful this feature might be for Search and Rescue operations, natural disasters, and more. But it doesn’t have to be an emergency: The Mission Control suite is also useful for use-cases like mapping, surveying, surveillance, and more.

Gotta tell you, what we saw was pretty impressive.

You can find out more details at High Lander’s website, and learn more about Parrot here.